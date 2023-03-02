DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools has 41 open teaching positions in regular education as of Feb. 28 and 29 special education openings.

The teacher shortage that has been an issue in Illinois schools for several years has not improved, according to a report from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools. Almost 80% of districts say they have a teacher shortage, and 93% say it's as bad or worse than it was last year, while 92% say they're also short of substitute teachers.

Some schools report that less than half of applicants are qualified.

In the past, said Warrensburg-Latham Superintendent Cheryl Warner, job postings would draw 20 or more applicants for each position. Now, a position might get one to three applicants, and many aren't even qualified for the job.

“This is a significant shift,” she said. “This is the first time in my 27 years (in education) that I am seeing individuals who are not certified and/or qualified applying for certified teaching positions.”

Decatur schools held a hiring fair in January, searching for applicants in all school-related positions, from teachers and teaching assistants to food service and security personnel.

“We had more than 200 people show up to the hiring fair. It was hugely successful,” said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout. “We are working through applications that were submitted as a result of the fair, but job-seekers can still apply at dps61.org/apply. And we very much hope to host fairs like this one regularly.”

The district also has a program for high school students called Teacher Prep, that allows students interested in becoming teachers to job-shadow a teacher, help in the classroom, and learn what it takes to become a teacher.

Recent legislation has helped by allowing Regional Offices of Education to offer a short-term substitute license, which is expected to be extended after its original expiration of June 30, and the short-term approval–content knowledge pathways. These allow adult students without professional educator licenses to work as teachers after meeting certain requirements while they complete the process to be certified teachers within three years, said Dee Williams, education licensure specialist with the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education. That office has cleared 300 substitutes since July 2021, a significant increase over previous years.

On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new initiative aimed at alleviating chronic staff shortages across the state. His proposed Teacher Pipeline Grant Program would give $70 million per year over the next three years to 170 school districts with the most needs and teacher vacancies.

Those districts represent 80% of the unfilled teaching positions in the state. Filling them would improve the student-teacher ratio for over 871,000 students, Pritzker said during a news conference at Streamwood High School.

“When it comes to our kids, we can always do more. And when it comes to our schools, that means not just more funding, but more resources — and most crucially, more educators,” Pritzker said. “All across the nation, school districts are fighting the impact of teacher shortages — as education professionals struggle to weigh their passion for their classrooms with their own mental, financial and personal well-being.”

Pritzker said he wants to bring in new teachers while retaining the current workforce.

“Districts all across Illinois are already using innovative ways to bring people into this profession,” he said. “And we want to help them pay for it and expand what already works.”

Some of the area schools, such as Bement, are offering sign-on bonuses to entice teachers to work for them.

As bad as it is in Illinois, the state is not even in the top 15 of the country for teacher shortages. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 49.5 million children were enrolled in public schools while the teachers available for them were only 3 million. Since 2019, the number of teachers has shrunk by 233,000. Illinois has 10.29 teachers per 1,000 students.

Maroa-Forsyth schools are faring better than most.

“This year we are fully staffed except a social worker,” said Superintendent Kristopher Kahler. “We have figured that out with outside agencies, a social work intern, and shuffling our other social worker. We have already hired a social worker for next year so we are excited about that.”

The district is trying to be more visible on social media when they have vacancies, he said, because the traditional methods of finding candidates aren't as efficient.

How much high school teachers earn in every state How much high school teachers earn in every state #51. Washington D.C. #50. North Dakota #49. Missouri #48. Arizona #47. Colorado #46. South Dakota #45. Montana #44. North Carolina #43. Indiana #42. Minnesota #41. Vermont #40. Hawaii #39. Kansas #38. New Hampshire #37. Arkansas #36. Idaho #35. Louisiana #34. Oklahoma #33. Tennessee #32. Wyoming #31. Illinois #30. Mississippi #29. West Virginia #28. Wisconsin #27. Michigan #26. Massachusetts #25. Maine #24. Iowa #23. Delaware #22. Virginia #21. Alabama #20. South Carolina #19. Utah #18. Nebraska #17. Texas #16. Alaska #15. Kentucky #14. New Mexico #13. Maryland #12. Connecticut #11. Washington #10. Florida #9. Georgia #8. Oregon #7. Rhode Island #6. New Jersey #5. Nevada #4. Pennsylvania #3. Ohio #2. New York #1. California

“The traditional (Illinois Association of School Administrators) Job Bank and posting on our website only reach so many, so the shares on social media help get the word out,” Kahler said. “We are also trying to get more student teachers, especially in areas where we have a known need in the future. I have also tried reaching out to universities when we have openings to get the word out through their job boards. As a district we offer the waiver that teachers who live out of district can send their kids here without tuition. This has been well received.”

Sangamon Valley School District is fully staffed, said Superintendent Robert Meadows.

Areas of greatest need are special education, fine arts, foreign language, particularly Spanish, the sciences and math, said Nancy Brodbeck, assistant regional superintendent for Macon-Piatt. When she became a teacher, a “science” teacher, for example, could teach biology, chemistry or physical science, but changes in certification mean that a teacher now must have a specific endorsement for each of those areas. Endorsements mean that a teacher has trained in a specific content area, and the more endorsements, the more flexibility a teacher has and the more valuable that teacher is to a district. But getting those endorsements takes time and money.

Other changes are also making teaching less attractive to students choosing a career. Full retirement benefits for teachers hired before 2011 were available usually after 34 years of service. Teachers hired after that date must work until they are 67 for full benefits, which could mean 45 years of working if the teacher began right out of college. Besides the stress of the greater demands on teachers now – state testing requirements, paperwork, differentiated instruction for students at widely varying levels, social/emotional learning, increased issues of discipline and students' needs – the job is physically and mentally draining, Brodbeck said.

How salaries compare for 10 types of teachers How salaries compare for 10 types of teachers Preschool teachers Kindergarten teachers Elementary school teachers Middle school teachers Middle school career/technical education teachers Secondary school teachers Secondary school career/technical education teachers Special education teachers Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and ESL instructors Self-enrichment teachers

The number of students majoring in education at Millikin University's School of Education is identical to the enrollment in 2016, pre-pandemic, said Chris Cunnings, director. What's different now is that there's a decrease in the number of them who actually become teachers, and many who do become teachers don't stay in the profession.

“We've had some superstar candidates, hardworking, highly talented, really successful, and the thing they say is it's not what they expected,” Cunnings said. “They did not realize how toxic things have gotten in public schools. A lot will try to tough it out and do it as a career, but if administrators keep asking them to do more and more with less and less, they reach a breaking point.”

Labeling teachers as “heroes” is not helpful, Cunnings said, if the working conditions, including compensation, don't reflect the same attitude. And filling the high-need areas, such as math or science, means that students who excel in those subject areas could make a much higher wage in less-difficult working conditions if that student becomes, for example, a chemist, than if he or she becomes a teacher.

The Illinois Education Association's annual report on the state of Illinois schools focuses largely on the shortage of educators and support personnel, and a survey of Illinoisans shows that people outside the education community are aware and are worried, said IEA President Kathi Griffin:

65% support changes to the pension system to make it more fair for those hired after 2010.

67% support student loan forgiveness for educators.

71% support higher pay for adjunct professors.

“The people of Illinois believe in the value of public education. In fact, it’s more important to them than reforming healthcare or balancing the budget,” Griffin said. “Everyone is working in more challenging conditions. Teachers, professors and support staff are burned out, not making enough money and don’t feel respected as educators. We need to make meaningful changes to put us back on the right track. There are a growing number of unfilled positions every year. It’s clear things are getting worse.”

What we know about teacher shortages What's behind the widespread teacher shortages? Leading up to the pandemic, enrollment in teacher preparation programs was starting to increase after a several-year decline Most states have seen decreases in teacher education enrollment since 2008 Employment levels haven't returned to pre-pandemic numbers Summers have the highest quit rates for public educators, and June 2022 was a new peak