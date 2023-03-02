DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools has 41 open teaching positions in regular education as of Feb. 28 and 29 special education openings.
Some schools report that less than half of applicants are qualified.
In the past, said Warrensburg-Latham Superintendent Cheryl Warner, job postings would draw 20 or more applicants for each position. Now, a position might get one to three applicants, and many aren't even qualified for the job.
“This is a significant shift,” she said. “This is the first time in my 27 years (in education) that I am seeing individuals who are not certified and/or qualified applying for certified teaching positions.”
Breanna Johnson-Yarbrough talks with university development manager Meg Clark, of Grand Canyon University, during the hiring fair. “The teacher shortage in Illinois has been bad. I’ve been surprised how many people have come through the doors,” said Clark. “I want to help as much as I can. I want to go where I’m needed,” said Johnson-Yarbrough, who has an associates in elementary education.
Decatur schools held a hiring fair in January, searching for applicants in all school-related positions, from teachers and teaching assistants to food service and security personnel.
“We had more than 200 people show up to the hiring fair. It was hugely successful,” said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout. “We are working through applications that were submitted as a result of the fair, but job-seekers can still apply at dps61.org/apply. And we very much hope to host fairs like this one regularly.”
The district also has a program for high school students called Teacher Prep, that allows students interested in becoming teachers to job-shadow a teacher, help in the classroom, and learn what it takes to become a teacher.
Director of Human Resources Jason Fox chats with people at the Decatur Public Schools hiring fair.
Recent legislation has helped by allowing Regional Offices of Education to offer a short-term substitute license, which is expected to be extended after its original expiration of June 30, and the short-term approval–content knowledge pathways. These allow adult students without professional educator licenses to work as teachers after meeting certain requirements while they complete the process to be certified teachers within three years, said Dee Williams, education licensure specialist with the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education. That office has cleared 300 substitutes since July 2021, a significant increase over previous years.
On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new initiative aimed at alleviating chronic staff shortages across the state. His proposed Teacher Pipeline Grant Program would give $70 million per year over the next three years to 170 school districts with the most needs and teacher vacancies.
Those districts represent 80% of the unfilled teaching positions in the state. Filling them would improve the student-teacher ratio for over 871,000 students, Pritzker said during a news conference at Streamwood High School. “When it comes to our kids, we can always do more. And when it comes to our schools, that means not just more funding, but more resources — and most crucially, more educators,” Pritzker said. “All across the nation, school districts are fighting the impact of teacher shortages — as education professionals struggle to weigh their passion for their classrooms with their own mental, financial and personal well-being.” Pritzker said he wants to bring in new teachers while retaining the current workforce. “Districts all across Illinois are already using innovative ways to bring people into this profession,” he said. “And we want to help them pay for it and expand what already works.”
Some of the area schools, such as Bement, are offering sign-on bonuses to entice teachers to work for them.
Kate Sargent, right, takes a clipboard from Michelle Mitchell, president of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants, during a Decatur Public Schools hiring fair at MacArthur High School in Decatur.
As bad as it is in Illinois, the state is not even in the top 15 of the country for teacher shortages. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 49.5 million children were enrolled in public schools while the teachers available for them were only 3 million. Since 2019, the number of teachers has shrunk by 233,000. Illinois has 10.29 teachers per 1,000 students.
As of Feb. 28, the Decatur School District reported 101 teaching vacancies.
Maroa-Forsyth schools are faring better than most.
“This year we are fully staffed except a social worker,” said Superintendent Kristopher Kahler. “We have figured that out with outside agencies, a social work intern, and shuffling our other social worker. We have already hired a social worker for next year so we are excited about that.”
The district is trying to be more visible on social media when they have vacancies, he said, because the traditional methods of finding candidates aren't as efficient.
How much high school teachers earn in every state
Teacher shortages are affecting schools across the U.S. at an unprecedented scale. Nearly three-quarters of district officials and principals have said there
aren't enough applications to fill open positions, according to a survey published in July 2022 by Education Week.
To study this trend,
Teachercertification.com used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to calculate how much high school teachers made in each state. States are ranked by the percentage difference between the median annual income for high school teachers versus all occupations in the state. The ranking uses high school teachers' actual annual salary as a tiebreaker. Data looks at secondary school teachers, excluding special education teachers and career and technical education teachers.
At a national level, high school teachers made about 30% more than the median for all occupations at nearly $62,000 per year. This data doesn't account for differences in education or training needed for various jobs. Other
BLS data shows that people with a bachelor's degree earn about 23% more than the median for all occupations, and those with a master's degree earn about 39% more.
Keep reading to learn more about the salaries of high school teachers across the U.S., the need for teachers in each state, and more.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#51. Washington D.C.
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 3% lower than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $77,570 per year
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 4 teachers
Washington D.C.'s
schools were already experiencing issues well before the COVID-19 pandemic, with teachers complaining about a punitive evaluation system, brutal working hours, and high turnover rates. The city is expected to experience a teacher turnover that's higher than most states, according to a recent study from WalletHub, and its teachers already receive some of the worst pay in the country, taking into account the local cost of living.
STUDIO MELANGE // Shutterstock
#50. North Dakota
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 6% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $49,730
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 8
North Dakota's
teacher shortages span virtually all subject areas. Some schools lack science, math, and English teachers, according to the North Dakota Association of Colleges for Teacher Education President Stacy Duffield, who has a doctorate in education.
maroke // Shutterstock
#49. Missouri
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 21% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $47,310
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 9
The number of Missouri high school teachers in May 2021 was 24,080.
In Missouri, the starting salary for teachers is around $25,000 a year, among the lowest in the U.S., and the average attrition rate in the state has been 11% for the last six years.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#48. Arizona
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 22% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $49,280
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 6
Arizona has been experiencing severe teacher shortages across the board. Here, the average salary for a starting teacher is $40,554, which is lower than the U.S. average. A projected
2,600 teaching positions were still unfilled by mid-September, well into the start of the 2022 school year.
WoodysPhotos // Shutterstock
#47. Colorado
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 23% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $60,670
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 7
Over the next five years, the University of Colorado Denver will utilize about $7 million in federal grant money for the expansion of a teacher preparation model for Colorado's rural communities. The federal government has applauded this effort, touting it as an emerging program that's getting results when it comes to addressing teacher shortages.
Ted Alexander Somerville // Shutterstock
#46. South Dakota
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 24% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $48,100
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 8
At the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic school year,
this state was experiencing a teacher shortage, with 300 open teaching positions. Shortages include certified positions and non-certified staff such as paraprofessionals.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#45. Montana
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 24% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $48,650
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 9
Because of the
rising cost of living in the state and teacher pay remaining much lower than the U.S. average, Montana has been experiencing both teacher retention and recruitment challenges. However, the state has been working to remedy this problem with the passing of the TEACH Act, which aims to incentivize schools to increase their starting teacher salaries.
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#44. North Carolina
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 24% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $48,670
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 6
At the start of the 2022-2023 academic year,
North Carolina faced a teacher shortage. The best estimate of teaching vacancies was 4,400 for this fall, according to a survey that the North Carolina Superintendents Association carried out, with 98 superintendents out of 115 responding to the survey in August.
AimPix // Shutterstock
#43. Indiana
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 24% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $48,940
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 6
Indiana had
1,572 open teaching positions as of Sept. 1, 2022. Additionally, as of the same date, the number of vacant student support staff, office staff, or school leadership positions was 1,174.
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#42. Minnesota
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 25% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $61,220
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 6
Schools in Minnesota are currently at a breaking point. According to
a paper released by Education Minnesota, many teachers are feeling that since the pandemic began, the Minnesota education system has been underfunded and ignored.
AimPix // Shutterstock
#41. Vermont
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 26% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $61,130
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 9
There are shortages in administrators and teachers
in Vermont, but these numbers aren't as high in areas like special educators, paraeducators, and substitutes. The approximate numbers of need for Vermont schools are 490 for substitutes, 485 for instructional support, 245 for special education, 122 for facilities, 115 for teachers, 82 for nurses, 55 for administrators (including superintendents, principals, and other leaders of education programs), and 22 for music.
Bob LoCicero // Shutterstock
#40. Hawaii
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 26% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $62,060
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: no data available
In the 2021-2022 academic year,
only 51% of public school teachers who had been working for five years in Hawaii were still employed. In an effort to remediate the chronic teacher shortage problem in the state, since January 2020, Hawaii's Department of Education has been compensating teachers in specific situations and roles with shortage differentials.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#39. Kansas
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 27% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $50,150
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 9
At the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year, Kansas faced a teacher shortage that was
building for years. In March 2022, the number of teacher vacancies in Kansas was around 1,400.
B Brown // Shutterstock
#38. New Hampshire
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 27% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $61,820
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 8
The number of high school teachers in New Hampshire in May 2021 was 4,830. Like other states,
New Hampshire experienced a teacher shortage at the start of this school year.
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#37. Arkansas
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 28% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $48,650
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 10
Because of the teacher shortage in Arkansas, teachers, students, and supporters went to the state capitol when Arkansas Democrats were in a special legislative session to raise teacher salaries. The plan was to create a $42,000 minimum teacher salary and a raise of $4,000 to Arkansas teacher salaries. However, this bill died in the House.
milatas // Shutterstock
#36. Idaho
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 28% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $49,550
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 10
Linda Clark, a member of the state's board of education,
said in June 2022 that schools in Idaho were facing an unprecedented, systemwide teacher hiring "crisis." While Idaho public schools have historically struggled with finding special education, science, and math teachers, the same is now true when it comes to trying to hire elementary school teachers as well.
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock
#35. Louisiana
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 28% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $49,710
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 9
In Louisiana, the number of high school teachers in May 2021 was 15,600. But according to Cade Brumley, the Louisiana state superintendent of education, the state
was still short 2,520 teachers as of late September 2022.
dotshock // Shutterstock
#34. Oklahoma
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 28% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $49,730
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 11
In Oklahoma, there was
a school staffing crisis well before the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been due to various reasons, including less interest in the profession of teaching, school spending cuts, and low teacher pay.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#33. Tennessee
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 28% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $50,130
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 7
Some of this state's
school districts barely have any certified teachers in their classrooms. In some Tennessee schools, teacher assistants, substitutes, and teachers who have free time are teaching students in a revolving team. In the 2019-2020 academic year, 24% of Tennessee's student population was made up of Black students and only 11% of the state's teachers were Black.
Matty Symons // Shutterstock
#32. Wyoming
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 28% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $60,900
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 7
In May 2021, the number of high school teachers in Wyoming was 1,840. In recent years,
Wyoming teachers have experienced stress that has been heightened by mask debates, COVID-19 tracking failures, and substitute shortages, which put teachers in a position where they had to work overtime.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#31. Illinois
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 28% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $61,680
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 8
Illinois, like other states, saw
a teacher shortage near the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. When it came to Chicago area districts, superintendents said that there weren't enough qualified people who were applying for open positions—with most of these open positions being for dual-language, bilingual, and special education teachers.
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#30. Mississippi
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 30% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $47,350
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 12
Mississippi deals with many of the same issues states in the South are experiencing in education. Along with Alabama, Florida, and New Mexico, Mississippi has attempted to preempt or address shortages over the last couple of years by
raising the salaries of teachers.
DGLimages // Shutterstock
#29. West Virginia
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 30% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $49,850
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 6
West Virginia faced an intense teacher shortage at the beginning of the academic year. In 2021, the number of teacher vacancies in this state was 1,200, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#28. Wisconsin
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 30% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $60,900
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 6
Only weeks before the 2022-2023 academic school year,
some of Wisconsin's districts were struggling to fill many school staff positions. Regular teaching jobs were very low due to the pandemic as well as less interest in the teaching profession—but when it came to specialized classes such as home economics, tech education, and music, applications were essentially nonexistent.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#27. Michigan
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 30% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $60,980
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 5
Even before the pandemic, school administrators in the state of Michigan were
struggling to hire and retain teachers. Additionally, while shortages used to occur mostly in areas like science and math, shortages are now occurring in fields that used to experience a high number of applicants, like social studies and elementary school.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#26. Massachusetts
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 30% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $79,120
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 7
The number of high school teachers in Massachusetts in May 2021 was 24,900. When a check of the education jobs website SchoolSpring was done on Oct. 7, 2022, the number of classroom teaching jobs still available in the state was 4,383.
Education Images // Getty Images
#25. Maine
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 33% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $59,970
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 9
School districts across the state are struggling to fill staff in many departments, although administrators are concerned the most about vacant support and teaching positions. There are many reasons why positions remain unfilled, including a lack of affordable housing availability.
Portland Press Herald // Getty Images
#24. Iowa
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 42% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $59,820
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 7
In May 2021, the number of high school teachers in Iowa was 11,080.
Iowa is experiencing a shortage in K-12 education positions like substitutes, bus drivers, and paraeducators.
Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock
#23. Delaware
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 43% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $72,600
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 10
Around the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year,
this state was facing a teacher shortage. To tackle this problem, Delaware leaders passed House Bill 315, which would provide funding for the hiring of substitute teachers who will teach temporarily in schools with higher needs. It would also implement the creation of professional development programs.
maroke // Shutterstock
#22. Virginia
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 43% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $73,110
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 7
Near the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Virginia was
experiencing a teacher shortage. During the previous academic year, the number of vacant full-time teaching positions was 2,593.
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#21. Alabama
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 44% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $58,310
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 7
Looking for a teaching job?
Alabama has plenty. In the last several years, Alabama has attempted to preempt or address shortages by raising the salaries of teachers.
AlessandroBiascioli // Shutterstock
#20. South Carolina
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 44% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $58,510
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 7
South Carolina has long had a problem with
finding enough teachers. In one county in the state, $10,000 signing bonuses are being offered to new teachers as a creative way of addressing this year's teacher shortage.
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#19. Utah
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 44% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $60,810
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 6
According to a 2021 teacher retention performance audit of the
public education system in Utah, it's expected that schools will have a teacher shortage of nearly 200,000 teachers by the year 2025. Perhaps even worse, many districts in the state may not be able to retain their teachers for more than five years.
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#18. Nebraska
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 44% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $60,900
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 7
Recent legislation has been passed to mitigate Nebraska's
teacher shortage problem. The state is providing some loan forgiveness to student teachers and loosening the restrictions in place regarding teachers' ability to move to Nebraska from another state.
Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock
#17. Texas
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 44% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $61,060
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 8
School districts in the state had to use
creative strategies to attract talent, such as changing to four-day workweeks and approving significant increases in pay. Additionally, according to a recent online survey of Texas K-12 teachers, most teachers had "seriously considered" abandoning the profession of teaching in 2022, which demonstrates a 19% increase in this sentiment compared to two years ago.
Patrish Jackson // Shutterstock
#16. Alaska
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 45% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $77,540
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 8
Alaska has historically relied on recruiting its teachers
from the contiguous states. According to the website of Alaska Teacher Placement, the number of jobs that were open in Alaska school districts as of July 2022 was 1,100. This included a variety of positions such as speech pathologists, counselors, language teachers, sports coaches, support staff, paraeducators, special education staff, and principals.
Rido // Shutterstock
#15. Kentucky
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 46% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $60,040
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 6
In Kentucky, the number of high school teachers in May 2021 was 11,790. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, the percentage of current teachers who are at risk of quitting their jobs
in the near future is 72%.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#14. New Mexico
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 46% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $60,150
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 8
New Mexico
has been cited as an example of a state that has provided solutions that help in bringing teachers back to classrooms, such as permitting retired teachers to be substitute teachers, increasing school bus driver and teacher salaries, and asking that a paperwork committee help teachers with their paperwork. New Mexico also made it easier for new teachers by allowing those applying to teaching jobs to provide a portfolio instead of subject skills tests to demonstrate their teaching competency. The condensed four-day school week is also common in this state.
littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock
#13. Maryland
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 46% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $77,360
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 7
According to the Maryland board of education, the number of teachers who left in 2022 was 5,516, with the majority resigning voluntarily. To attract more teachers, Maryland has offered teachers who were national board certified
a pay bump of $17,000, and support for professional development credits that went toward the renewal of their educator certificate.
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#12. Connecticut
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 46% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $78,100
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 10
According to Donald Williams, the executive director of the Connecticut Education Association, the percentage of
teachers leaving is as high as 20% in some districts. Connecticut has eased some of its regulations, such as allowing educators from a variety of states with valid, active certificates to quickly apply for and obtain a Connecticut certification.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Washington
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 46% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $80,740
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 4
Washington, like others on this list,
faced a teacher shortage just before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The district of Seattle Public Schools had 121 openings at the beginning of August 2022. Between April 2022 and August 2022, 606 teachers left their jobs as a result of transfers, funding changes, retirements, and resignations.
goodluz // Shutterstock
#10. Florida
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 47% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $60,940
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 6
Florida is
experiencing a shortage of paraprofessionals, bus drivers, and other support staff. To deal with this problem, Florida has given temporary teaching certificates to untrained teachers and raised teacher pay.
RHONA WISE // Getty Images
#9. Georgia
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 47% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $61,640
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 5
In Georgia,
retirement rates for teachers have continued to outpace new trainee applications, and as a result, some districts in Georgia have increased incentives and pay to deal with shortages. Georgia has also made it possible for retired teachers to teach in the classroom again while keeping their pension benefits.
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#8. Oregon
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 47% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $76,090
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 4
Oregon
dealt with employment problems by giving teachers emergency licenses. There were 438 emergency licensed teachers employed by school districts in the state, an increase from 181 the year before.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#7. Rhode Island
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 47% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $76,880
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 11
Experts say
Rhode Island's teacher pipeline is diminishing as fewer people aspire to become teachers. Only 478 completed their teacher training and 395 were certified in the state in 2021-2022, compared to 748 having completed their training and 600 being certified in 2017-2018.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 47% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $78,070
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 8
New Jersey had many teachers leave as a result of pandemic-related retirements, burnout, and an aging teacher population. But the state is relaxing requirements for teacher certification. Newark, the state's largest city, has announced that it will be offering higher base salaries, signing bonuses for teachers of subject areas that have had long-term vacancies, and referral bonuses to staff.
Cynthia Farmer // Shutterstock
#5. Nevada
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 51% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $63,730
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 4
Near the start of the 2022-2023 academic year,
Nevada faced a teacher shortage, with thousands of teaching jobs left vacant, according to officials. Some Nevada school districts addressed this problem by offering teachers retention bonuses, as well as offering relocation bonuses to teachers who moved from another state or more than 100 miles away.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. Pennsylvania
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 52% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $76,290
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 10
Pennsylvania lifted restrictions so that teachers who have licenses from other states can teach there. Chris Lilienthal, assistant director of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said that the
three leading factors of shortages are burnout, benefits, and pay.
Freedomz // Shutterstock
#3. Ohio
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 62% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $75,330
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 11
In Ohio, the number of high school teachers in May 2021 was 58,040. One of the reasons for Ohio's shortage is young people
being less interested in pursuing teaching as a career. Enrollment in programs for teacher preparation in the state fell by almost 50% from 2010 to 2018.
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#2. New York
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 66% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $97,340
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 9
Rural, poor districts
in New York often did not have strong teacher candidates for any subject, as well as a lack of special education and bilingual teachers. According to a report released by the Office of the New York State Comptroller in February 2022, nearly 2,000 teachers had left public schools in New York City during the pandemic.
Newsday LLC // Getty Images
#1. California
- Median high school teacher salary vs. all occupations: 67% higher than overall
- Median salary for high school teachers: $96,390
- High school teachers employed per 1,000 jobs: 6
California schools in wealthy neighborhoods often saw less teacher turnover, while a large number of districts in the state that serve many high-needs students experienced severe teacher shortages. California has addressed the teacher shortage by allowing teaching candidates that have taken certain approved college courses to skip subject matter and basic skills tests.
Halfpoint // Shutterstock
“The traditional (Illinois Association of School Administrators) Job Bank and posting on our website only reach so many, so the shares on social media help get the word out,” Kahler said. “We are also trying to get more student teachers, especially in areas where we have a known need in the future. I have also tried reaching out to universities when we have openings to get the word out through their job boards. As a district we offer the waiver that teachers who live out of district can send their kids here without tuition. This has been well received.”
Sangamon Valley School District is fully staffed, said Superintendent Robert Meadows.
People wait in line to approach a booth during the Decatur Public Schools hiring fair hiring fair at MacArthur High School in Decatur. Decatur Public Schools has 41 open teaching positions in regular education as of Feb. 28 and 29 special education openings.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Areas of greatest need are special education, fine arts, foreign language, particularly Spanish, the sciences and math, said Nancy Brodbeck, assistant regional superintendent for Macon-Piatt. When she became a teacher, a “science” teacher, for example, could teach biology, chemistry or physical science, but changes in certification mean that a teacher now must have a specific endorsement for each of those areas.
Endorsements mean that a teacher has trained in a specific content area, and the more endorsements, the more flexibility a teacher has and the more valuable that teacher is to a district. But getting those endorsements takes time and money.
Other changes are also making teaching less attractive to students choosing a career. Full retirement benefits for teachers hired before 2011 were available usually after 34 years of service. Teachers hired after that date must work until they are 67 for full benefits, which could mean 45 years of working if the teacher began right out of college. Besides the stress of the greater demands on teachers now – state testing requirements, paperwork, differentiated instruction for students at widely varying levels, social/emotional learning, increased issues of discipline and students' needs – the job is physically and mentally draining, Brodbeck said.
How salaries compare for 10 types of teachers
Becoming a teacher takes more than having patience and a fondness for children.
Most teaching roles require a bachelor's degree and—if teaching at a public school—passing a state exam. However, not all teachers make the same as their colleagues, even if they have the same level of education. Each teacher's specific job and location are key factors that determine a salary level.
As far back as 2020, an Education Week article
detailed the trials and tribulations of teacher shortages, along with a simple strategy for recruitment: Pay teachers a decent wage. The article also explained how "intensive on-the-job training with the support of mentors" can help keep newly hired teachers onboard for the long haul. The American teacher shortage over the past few years resulted in salary increases and teacher training updates. TeacherCertification.com analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to explore how much 10 types of teachers earn annually. This analysis examines the average annual incomes and total employment for teachers, ranging from preschool to high school, and includes rankings for incomes across the 10 teacher types featured in the story. That said, the top eight on this list all have average salaries within $5,000 of each other. Many teachers work nights and weekends to grade and prepare lessons and often have summers off without pay.
Canva
Preschool teachers
Children between
3-5 years old are eligible for preschool enrollment. Preschool teachers help these children learn in a creative, supportive environment that prepares students for elementary school. These teachers may need an associate or bachelor's degree to get hired. The nation's 71,730 preschool teachers earn less than any other category of teachers, with an average annual income of $52,420, according to the BLS.
Canva
Kindergarten teachers
The nation's 118,220 kindergarten teachers work with children between the ages of 4 and 6 years old. They'll need a bachelor's degree and must pass a state exam for public school jobs; private schools may require just a bachelor's degree. Some soft skills that can help teachers excel in this role include patience, empathy, creativity, and good communication techniques. At $65,050, kindergarten teachers' salaries are the third-lowest on this list.
Canva
Elementary school teachers
Elementary school teachers need a bachelor's degree, and often a master's degree in teaching, along with two years of teaching experience, according to Glassdoor. Most of the roughly 1.32 million elementary school teachers in the U.S. will share their students' progress with their parents or guardian. They also need to be able to "
control a classroom, show empathy, and prepare students for standardized tests." The average annual income for elementary school teachers is $67,130, the fifth-highest of the 10 types of teachers.
Canva
Middle school teachers
Middle school teachers, who teach sixth- through eighth-graders, have the fifth-lowest salary of the 10 types of teachers' jobs. The average annual income for this teaching position is $66,910. The country's 590,400 middle school teachers need at least a bachelor's degree to
prepare students for high school while building the fundamental skills students learned in elementary schools, according to the BLS.
Canva
Middle school career/technical education teachers
With the second-highest average annual income of all 10 types of teachers, middle school career and technical education teachers help students with "
technical and vocational subjects, such as auto repair, health care, and culinary arts," according to the BLS. The average income of the 11,820 people who hold this type of teaching job is $69,430. They need at least a bachelor's degree and some teaching experience to get hired. Job growth for this type of position is slower than most professions, at 2% over the next 10 years, according to federal data.
Canva
Secondary school teachers
Secondary school teachers teach classes to middle and high school students on a
wide range of subjects, including math, science, art, music, and English. They may also act as mentors and counselors to students to help them plan their educational paths. These teachers have the highest average annual income on this list, at $69,580, and need to earn a bachelor's degree and pass a state exam to get hired.
With a little over 1 million positions filled, secondary school teachers make up 12% of the
teaching profession, mainly at elementary and secondary schools. Texas employs 102,360 of them, the most in the U.S.; California is a close second, employing 91,340 secondary school teachers.
Canva
Secondary school career/technical education teachers
Secondary school career and technical education teachers "
teach occupational, vocational, career, or technical subjects to students at the secondary school level," according to the BLS. The average income of the 81,190 of these teachers in the U.S. is $69,310, the third-highest on this list. The New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area employs 3,110 secondary school career and technical education teachers, more than any other metro area in the U.S.
Canva
Special education teachers
Special education teachers, those who teach students with cognitive disabilities, often have bachelor's degrees in
special education. Most of their schooling focuses on general education, with a few specialty courses such as assistive technology, learning methods, or autism education. There are 445,010 special education teachers on school faculties around the nation.
They earn an average annual income of $68,860, the fourth-highest of the 10 types of teachers. But the type of school they work in matters a lot: Preschool special education teachers earn an average of $68,570; in kindergarten and elementary schools, they earn an average of $67,180; in middle schools, they earn $68,880 on average; and secondary school special education teachers earn an average of $70,530.
Canva
Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and ESL instructors
According described by the BLS, "
Adult basic and secondary education and ESL (English as a Second Language) teachers instruct adults in fundamental skills, such as reading and speaking English. They also help students earn their high school equivalency credential." There are 13,920 of these teachers in the U.S., and their average annual income is $65,910, the fourth-lowest of the 10 types of teachers. They need at least a bachelor's degree, according to federal data. The federal government is projecting there will be a 6% decline in the number of these types of jobs over the next decade.
Canva
Self-enrichment teachers
Self-enrichment
teachers lead individuals or groups of students in noncareer-driven educational programs, such as art, dance, chess, or music. Sports coaches and scouts and exercise instructors are excluded from the federal data for this category. Of course, people do earn a living in all sorts of disciplines that self-enrichment teachers help students explore, but the goal of this sort of education is more about developing a recreational or hobby interest than preparing for a career. These teachers' average annual income is $57,080, the second-lowest on this list, according to federal data.
Canva
The number of students majoring in education at Millikin University's School of Education is identical to the enrollment in 2016, pre-pandemic, said Chris Cunnings, director. What's different now is that there's a decrease in the number of them who actually become teachers, and many who do become teachers don't stay in the profession.
“We've had some superstar candidates, hardworking, highly talented, really successful, and the thing they say is it's not what they expected,” Cunnings said. “They did not realize how toxic things have gotten in public schools. A lot will try to tough it out and do it as a career, but if administrators keep asking them to do more and more with less and less, they reach a breaking point.”
Labeling teachers as “heroes” is not helpful, Cunnings said, if the working conditions, including compensation, don't reflect the same attitude. And filling the high-need areas, such as math or science, means that students who excel in those subject areas could make a much higher wage in less-difficult working conditions if that student becomes, for example, a chemist, than if he or she becomes a teacher.
The Illinois Education Association's annual report on the state of Illinois schools focuses largely on the shortage of educators and support personnel, and a survey of Illinoisans shows that people outside the education community are aware and are worried, said IEA President Kathi Griffin:
65% support changes to the pension system to make it more fair for those hired after 2010. 67% support student loan forgiveness for educators. 71% support higher pay for adjunct professors.
“The people of Illinois believe in the value of public education. In fact, it’s more important to them than reforming healthcare or balancing the budget,” Griffin said. “Everyone is working in more challenging conditions. Teachers, professors and support staff are burned out, not making enough money and don’t feel respected as educators. We need to make meaningful changes to put us back on the right track. There are a growing number of unfilled positions every year. It’s clear things are getting worse.”
What we know about teacher shortages
What's behind the widespread teacher shortages?
The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be a particularly grueling time for teachers. School districts seesawed between in-person, remote, and hybrid learning, forcing educators to adapt quickly to an environment often not conducive to learning, nor allowing them to provide the best educational model for students of all needs. Moreover, many teachers worried about their own health, particularly as restrictions began to ease and students returned to classrooms.
One unfortunate result has been that teachers are
leaving the profession in droves. Among public school teachers who stopped teaching after March 2020 but before they were scheduled to retire, almost half did so because of the pandemic. COVID appears to have increased the stress of an already stressful job.
Of further concern is the fact that there have simply not been enough new teachers to take their places. A survey released in February 2022 by the
American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education found that in both the fall of 2020 and the fall of 2021, 20% of undergraduate-level teaching programs saw a drop in enrollment. At the graduate level, 13% of institutions had a significant drop in enrollment in 2021. Furthermore, wages that are not keeping up with inflation—combined with increased levels of stress and anxiety—are forcing some teachers from the profession.
A
working paper from Brown University's Annenberg Institute released in March 2022 cautioned that limited data had "led to considerable uncertainty and conflicting reports about the nature of staffing challenges in schools." Joshua Bleiberg, one of the paper's authors and a postdoctoral researcher studying school reform, told Vox, "There are so many different measures of teacher shortages, and there's no national standardized definition of what a teacher shortage is."
To explore this issue,
eSpark looked at the numbers behind teacher shortages, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Education's Higher Education Act Title II State Report Card System.
Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Leading up to the pandemic, enrollment in teacher preparation programs was starting to increase after a several-year decline
The number of
undergraduate education degrees conferred each year remained stable until the early 2010s, when a gradual decline soon led to fewer than 90,000 bachelor's degrees being awarded in the 2018-2019 school year. Tucked within that decline were even deeper reductions in degrees conferred in specialty subjects such as science, mathematics, and foreign languages.
Effects on the number of teachers employed soon reflected the decline in teaching degrees awarded. Between the 1999-2000 and the 2017-2018 school years, the number of full- and part-time public school teachers rose 18% to 3.5 million teachers, according to the
National Center for Education Statistics. That figure broke down just about evenly at the elementary and secondary education levels. But by the 2019-2020 school year, the number of teachers fell to 3.2 million and by 2020-2021 to just over 3 million.
ESpark
Most states have seen decreases in teacher education enrollment since 2008
The number of students completing teacher education programs fell
by more than one-third between 2008 and 2019, according to a 2022 report by the AACTE. The sharpest drops came in specialty subjects such as bilingual education, math, science, and special education. Changes in enrollment is one causative behind this drop. In the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, most states saw moderate to more significant drops in students seeking teaching degrees. Particularly hard-hit were Midwestern and Rust Belt states, as well as seeming outliers such as Alaska and Florida, whose Department of Education outlined critical shortages in no fewer than eight subject areas going into the 2019-2020 school year.
The Center for American Progress reported some startling numbers the year before the coronavirus pandemic—a more than 50% drop in teacher education in nine states. The declines were 80% in Oklahoma, 67% in Michigan, 62% in Pennsylvania, 61% in Delaware, 60% in Illinois, 55% in Idaho, 54% in Indiana and New Mexico, and 51% in Rhode Island. Flat wages, heavy workloads, and the politicization of schools have been cited as some of the biggest influences behind these decreases.
ESpark
Employment levels haven't returned to pre-pandemic numbers
The drop in education employment resulting from the pandemic was
the largest ever. However, it is not known exactly what jobs were lost and how many of those were teachers. A survey by the RAND Corporation discovered that 90% of school districts had changed operations in one or more schools during the 2021–2022 school year because of teacher shortages. It also found that more than three-quarters had increased their teaching and nonteaching staff to levels exceeding those before the pandemic. Additionally, one-quarter to one-third of districts had increased pay or benefits for bus drivers, relaxed hiring requirements for substitute teachers, and assigned staff to cafeteria duties.
ESpark
Summers have the highest quit rates for public educators, and June 2022 was a new peak
Summer months tend to be a time for reflection—the school year has come to a close and the accumulation of the academic year's trials and stresses can be looked at more objectively—thus it is a period that sees teachers leaving the profession. (Though midyear quitting does occur, as well.) There are several reasons why a teacher might choose to leave the classroom, but the two most generally cited are burnout and inequitable earnings.
A
Gallup poll released in June 2022 found that workers in K-12 schools reported the highest rates of burnout of any field in the country. More than four in 10 responded that they "always" or "very often" felt burned out at work. Workers at colleges and universities had the next highest level (35%). The National Education Association published figures in April 2022 showing the average teacher salary to be $66,397 for the 2021-2022 school year. When the salaries are adjusted for inflation, teachers are earning on average $2,179 less per year than they did a decade ago.
ESpark
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
