Central Illinois schools reflect on learning through COVID-19, make progress in transition

DECATUR — Children are resilient. Adults are counting on that as they worry about the impact a year’s worth of interrupted, remote and hybrid learning has had on school children.
Nevertheless, it’s likely to take time for students to make up what they have lost in the year of COVID-19, school officials say.
Regional Superintendent Mark Jontry, whose office covers DeWitt, Livingston, Logan and McLean counties, said school districts are planning time for professional development to give educators the chance to reflect on their experience with remote learning.
“Certainly I think our districts are going to look at some of those strategies … this summer once school is out, and kind of assess how the last — at that point — 15 months have gone and what are some lessons learned,” Jontry said. “I think at the end of this year we’re going to be able to look back and say, ‘OK, what are some strategies and practices we’ve learned that we think we can implement long term, regardless of a pandemic, that are better for kids and better for their instructional experience.’”
Federal funding from the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund II will be used by districts to help make up for the education losses by hiring credit-recovery coaches and paraprofessionals who can work with students one-on-one in classrooms and by expanding summer school and after school programs.
It was March 13, 2020, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order directing all public and private schools serving pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students to close, beginning March 17.
The order initially was to last through March 30, but the order kept being extended, though it was modified to allow distance learning. It wasn’t until the end of the regular 2019-20 school term that limited in-person instruction was allowed to resume.
Parents were left to choose whether to keep their children in a remote learning situation or opt for in-person or hybrid learning, depending on their districts.
At the same time parents were dealing with having children home from school, many also were dealing with having to work remotely. It was even more challenging for those who could not work from home and had to figure out how to care for their children.
The pandemic put a spotlight on existing gaps, including technology access. School districts scrambled to make sure students had necessary devices and internet connections.
Some districts had been working on plans for remote learning and a few had tested them. But they were intended for short-term interruptions like snowstorms, not a lengthy pandemic.
Allyssa Svob, a fourth-grade teacher at Bloomington District 87’s Stevenson Elementary School, said learning how to use technology during the pandemic was a challenge for teachers as well as students, but it also connected them in different ways.
“We were learning something new together,” said Svob. “I’m so proud of my students and their families because we made it work.”
Cameo Williams, a third-grade teacher at Grove Elementary School in Normal, said this year she wanted to show her students historymakers who had the same resilience as they have shown through the pandemic.
“There have been so many changes through the year, from kids just going to hybrid and then back to remote and now we’re back in five days a week, and you know, I really wanted them to understand there are other people in this world who also have the same resilience, who also have the same courage, who are also very creative people.”
Since the start of the 2020-21 school year, most schools Central Illinois have used an in-person or hybrid learning model, with the option for students to choose to remain remote.
“Our region has been very dedicated to following the protocol that has been put in place by (Illinois Department of Public Health) and therefore the state board of education on how to safely operate in person and have done so with relative success,” the regional superintendent said.
Several districts and private schools “paused” in-person learning at some point this year as COVID metrics fluctuate, “but the data has clearly shown that school attendance has not been a source of transmission by and large,” Jontry said.
Some of the larger districts were slower to implement in-person learning, but they, too, have made the transition to some degree.
At a recent school board meeting, McLean County Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said since elementary schools transitioned hybrid students to full-time in-person learning in February, “we’ve heard a lot of positive comments from families and staff regarding the return, but naturally we’ve also heard some concerns, so we’re also working to address those.”
Some teachers were especially concerned about spacing in classrooms. Weikle said students would be spaced about 3 to 5 feet apart, which aligns with feedback she received from neighboring districts that are smaller in total population but have similar classrooms. This distancing also aligns with recent updated guidance for schools from IDPH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If we didn’t think we could do it safely, we wouldn’t be doing this,” she said.
That feedback sharing between districts is part of what has made the region successful, Jontry said.
“Our districts in our region just really talk to each other a lot to get ideas about what they’ve done, what has worked well for you, what challenges have you run into, what should we avoid,” he said.
Parents learned a few things, too, as they assumed part of the role of being a teacher last spring.
“They had a big enough taste of it and realize it’s a challenge,” said Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly. “There’s a greater appreciation of teachers and what they do.”
Each grade level presents its own set of challenges. Karen McFadden, a teacher at Pershing Early Learning Center in Decatur, noted preschoolers can only sit still for so long.
“Really, they’re doing pretty well,” she said. “I’m impressed at how much they are paying attention and participating in things, but you have to keep it moving. You can’t have any lag time or you’ll lose them.”
Madison Stark, a third-grade teacher at Oak Grove School in Decatur, said children are mentally and emotionally fatigued from virtual learning.
Kristen Holly, assistant superintendent for student services at Charleston schools, said some students “have done very well” with remote learning, staying on task and getting good grades. But others have become “disengaged” with online instruction at home, not logging in or completing assignments.
In some cases, principals and teachers have visited absent students’ homes to try to find out what’s keeping them from participating, Holly said.
“Some kids have come back as a result,” she said.
Teachers also sometimes bring students into school to provide support and help them catch up, Holly added. That may take place after school is out on early dismissal days when there aren’t as many people around.
Several educators pointed out distractions students face when learning at home, such as having other siblings or pets around. Teachers have those distractions, too, said Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in Decatur.
Decatur schools returned to in-person learning on March 22, with about 70 percent of students choosing to return to school buildings and the rest remaining in remote learning. Half the students are attending Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays. All students are remote on Wednesdays and on the days when their group is not in-person, and teachers are teaching both groups simultaneously.
Blair Paulson, who also teaches third grade at Decatur’s Oak Grove School, said she's learned siblings' names and jokingly tells them they should be elsewhere doing their own work when they come into view during live Google sessions with her students.
After spring break, Unit 5 and District 87 will expand in-person learning in the junior highs and high schools, adding more days per week for the hybrid students.
“As I’ve been around to different (elementary) buildings, or other administrators have, we’ve all commented how nice it is, like it’s just awesome to see so many smiling faces of our young students,” Weikle said. “So many of us want our six-through-12 students to be able to return to more days of in-person learning. However, we need to make sure that we can do so in a manner that’s safe for our students and staff.”
Valerie Wells, Rob Stroud and Dave Fopay contributed to this report.
The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.