DECATUR — Warrensburg-Latham High School freshmen Maddie Jones and Nathan Stoner won't get their drivers' licenses for another few months.
But when they do, they will have a better respect for the large vehicles that will be on the road with them.
“There’s a lot of things I didn’t realize you couldn’t see inside a car,” Maddie said.
Approximately 600 high school students were invited this week to the Teens, Trucks & Traffic program at Progress City on the campus of Richland Community College. The programs provide young drivers the opportunity to sit in the driver’s seat of a semitruck, catch balls while wearing impairment goggles and see a reenactment of a fatal accident.
“It didn’t know what truck drivers had to deal with,” Nathan said. “Props to them.”
Approximately 85 volunteer trainers provided instruction to the students, according to ADM Trucking specialist Shannon Jedlicka. “Each of our stations highlight different things,” she said.
Representatives from the Illinois State Police, Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Street Smarts Driver Education and trucking companies were part of the presentations.
“It builds relationships,” Jedlicka said. “And it’s a very hands-on experience that the kids don’t get in a classroom.”
This year was the fifth Teens, Trucks & Traffic program presented to the Central Illinois high school students. Organizers took a two-year break during the pandemic.
The director, Mitzi Hartman, brought the program to the area through the Illinois Trucking Foundation. “There’s a lot of people that don’t know how much space is around a semi that the driver cannot see,” she said.
During the five years since the program came to Macon County, nearly 3,200 students from 17 local high schools have taken part.
“I do this because I don’t want parents to have to deal with a police officer coming to their door,” Hartman said. “We show them the realities of accidents. We’re trying to keep them educated.”
Similar programs are presented throughout the state.
“We hope the kids get something out of this,” said Colt McLeod, McLeod Trucking president. “We hope that there’s some portion of those kids that this has touched them, hit home with them, and hopefully changed some habits in the process.”
The local trucking company has approximately 350 trucks on the roads in the Midwest and beyond. “We want these kids to see what the driver can see in the truck, where his blind spots are,” McLeod said.
The program helped the students’ teachers as well.
“It offers experiences that we can’t,” said driver’s education teacher Aaron Fricke. “It reinforces what we teach them, but it lets them see things up close and hear from the people out on the road. It’s a unique opportunity that individually we can’t do as a school.”
Drivers deal with semi trailers daily, the instructors warned. The blind spots can be especially dangerous.
“Don’t hang out there,” said Chuck Bolsen, fleet trainer. “If a driver has to make an emergency lane change, if he doesn’t see you, he’s coming over. You’re going to get hit.”
Macon County Deputy Matthew Helfer explained to the students what to do during a traffic stop. “If I’m going to pull you over, you need to know why,” he said.
According to the information Helfer presented to the students, 660 police officers and passengers in the stopped vehicles have died in the past five years during traffic stops.
Troopers Jayme Bufford and Josh Robinson introduced the students to the four most common causes of fatal crashes in Illinois. The Fatal Four are texting and driving, drinking and driving, speeding, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
“We have a golf cart and have them attempt to drive distracted,” Bufford said.
The students drove through the course while using their phone. “This is the only time an officer is going to allow them to drive distracted,” Bufford said.
The students also wore impaired goggles while standing on one leg or walking and turning. “Both are very difficult,” Bufford said.
The troopers have conducted drivers education classes in area schools and businesses. “Our focus is to do the safety education,” Robinson said.
“I would rather be here explaining things, what to do and what not to do, instead of pulling them over and giving them a ticket or responding to a crash that they’re in,” Bufford said.
