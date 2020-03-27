Cerro Gordo keeps a sense of community in spite of coronavirus

CERRO GORDO — Just about the entire Cerro Gordo School District staff turned out on Friday to drive through the town and the rest of the district to see students.
High school French teacher Jennifer Moore wrote “vous me manquez” on the back window of her car.
“It means 'I miss you,'” Moore said, whose other windows had similar messages, all in French.
Organized by fifth-grade teacher Lori Urquhart, the parade also included members of the Cerro Gordo Fire Department. Brian Schoemperlen, Chat Cottrell and Nick Boleman drove a fire truck and rescue vehicles with lights and siren.
“We want to raise the spirits of the kids, lift their spirits up,” Schoemperlen said.
Elementary Principal Jodi Neaveill dressed as the Cat in the Hat, waving to students through the sunroof of a car driven by her daughter, high school senior Lena Neaveill.
“Every year, on Dr. Seuss' birthday, I wear this costume and read to the kiddos,” she said. “So I thought I'd pop out of my car today and wave at the kiddos.”
Teachers are exerting themselves to stay in touch with their students, with online learning and Google lessons.
“This whole thing is very, very difficult,” she said. “But I feel we're following (Gov.) J.B. Pritzker's orders and mandates from (the Illinois State Board of Education) and doing what we can.”
Urquhart said she saw posts online of other districts whose teachers were driving through neighborhoods to visit students at a safe social distance, and she knew that keeping some contact would be especially important to a close-knit community like Cerro Gordo.
“We figured as a small school district, we can hit everybody,” Urquhart said. “We miss our kids, and I said, let's get the whole staff, because look how close we are. I just put it out there in an email and everybody jumped on it.”
The plan was to drive along every street in Cerro Gordo, followed by Casner and LaPlace and the rest of the district's outlying areas. Because so many of the residents are alumni, Urquhart said, and support the school's activities even if they don't have children or grandchildren currently enrolled, she expected many of them to be outside waving, too.
The community is pulling together in other ways, she said. Judy's Kitchen and Catering, which had a devastating fire but has recovered, has been getting a lot of takeout orders from residents who want to help the business thrive, Urquhart said.
Lena Nevaveill had to miss out on her campus tour and orientation at the University of Illinois, where she will be enrolled in the fall, plus her spring musical and all the other spring activities of senior year. She's trying to take it in stride, Lena said.
“I'm doing a lot of art and just trying to stay busy,” she said.
Junior Hunter Rincker dressed as “Bucky,” the school mascot, for the parade and rode in the back of a pickup truck to wave at residents. He, too, is trying to make the best of a bad situation. He's staying in shape for track, for one.
“I'm using the time to learn new skills,” he said. “I'm an Eagle Scout, so I'm working on new scouting skills.”
