Cerro Gordo keeps a sense of community in spite of coronavirus

Teachers are exerting themselves to stay in touch with their students, with online learning and Google lessons.

“This whole thing is very, very difficult,” she said. “But I feel we're following (Gov.) J.B. Pritzker's orders and mandates from (the Illinois State Board of Education) and doing what we can.”

Urquhart said she saw posts online of other districts whose teachers were driving through neighborhoods to visit students at a safe social distance, and she knew that keeping some contact would be especially important to a close-knit community like Cerro Gordo.

“We figured as a small school district, we can hit everybody,” Urquhart said. “We miss our kids, and I said, let's get the whole staff, because look how close we are. I just put it out there in an email and everybody jumped on it.”