When the next Decatur Public Schools Board of Education is seated in May, a long list of tasks and challenges await.

They include the construction of a new American Dreamer STEM Academy and addressing facility deficiencies at other district buildings; staff retention at all levels; improving post-COVID student achievement and reestablishing the trust of district residents.

Six candidates are vying for three, four-year terms on the board in the April 4 election. While the ballot includes the names of eight candidates, Jalynn Walker and Datrice Weathers have withdrawn from the race.

With the three board members elected in 2019 having resigned or decided against reelection, the three board members elected in April will join four board members — Alana Banks, Kevin Collins-Brown, Jason Dion and Al Scheider — who were elected in 2021.

The Herald & Review asked the candidates about their reason for running, improving transparency and developing consistent, long-term goals.

Why are you running?

Bill Clevenger, 70, retired executive director of Decatur Park District and recently appointed to the school board: My wife Candi and I have made Decatur home for 35 years. Our four sons all graduated from MacArthur High School. My 34-four year tenure as executive director of the Decatur Park District began March 1988 and ended with retirement September 2021. Candi recently finished her 30-year career as CEO of Heritage Behavioral Health Center so we have been engaged and plan to remain an active community family. I have a long-standing interest in education. Several members of my family were teachers and school administrators. I do not bring a specific agenda or single interest. Rather, I bring a proven voice of reason and steady handed organizational leadership. With my retirement, I now have time to use my decades of successful management and governing experience by getting involved and helping reestablish community trust and confidence in a school system that is absolutely essential for our community to grow and thrive. A sound primary and secondary education establishes our children’s future and thus the future of our community and its workforce. Right now, there is no more important community issue than the success of our public school system.

Misty Fronk, 55, certified nurse assistant: I'm running for Decatur Public School Board because I've heard and seen all the problems we are having in Decatur Public Schools, such as the violence and our proficiency rates, but I do not see any true solutions to these problems being offered, just a lot of kicking the can down the road, and I feel that if we are to bring a problem to the table, we need to at least have an idea for the solution to said problem, and I believe I have some solutions that may work for our problems that have been overlooked.

Jacob Jenkins, 44, Illinois Department of Human Services: I am running because I know the value of public education and how transformative it can be to a community when executed well. When we look at this place we love so much and contrast it with the Illinois Report Card for DPS61, it reminds us there is still great work to be done in our community. I am running because 56% of students suffer from chronic absenteeism and there is no current board policy to address it. I’m running because school safety directly impacts all facets of this community. I’m running because we need bright minds and creative thinkers occupying the hallways of the new million dollar schools we plan to build. I’m running because along with new curriculums, we need trained staff to show teachers how to implement it in the classroom, and support their decision to use other approved resources. I’m running because for far too long, we’ve been OK with declining academics, school violence, and a board that lacks accountability, stability, and credibility.

Mark Reynolds, 72, retired investment broker for Wells Fargo, currently a substitute teacher in Decatur Public Schools: After reading the Wall Street editorial concerning Illinois education, and specifically Decatur rankings, I felt it was an embarrassment to our state and especially to Decatur. Our students performing so poorly at grade levels in reading, math, and sciences is very alarming to me. Something needs to be done to reverse this trend. Instead of complaining about these issues, I decided to get involved in substitute teaching in Decatur Public Schools. To have even more of an impact, I decided running for school board was the best way to get involved.

Will Wetzel, 37, global technology plant analyst for Archer Daniels Midland Co.: I entered this race because I believe in Decatur Public Schools and public education and that a large part of the future success of Decatur lies within the walls of our public schools.

I believe in Decatur Public Schools because I am a product of Decatur Public Schools, having graduated from Eisenhower High School in 2003. I also believe in DPS 61 because my daughter Ava is a second grader in the district. Given the right tools and leadership, DPS 61 can provide every student with a high-quality education that will prepare them for the future.

We can accomplish this by focusing on three focus areas. First, everything the board does and every decision must support student learning. Secondly, we must focus on accountability by ensuring everyone in the District understands their role and contribution to the district. Lastly, we must increase the board's responsiveness to the community by ensuring we intentionally meet the community where they are instead of waiting for them to come to us.

Hannah Wolfe, 28, human resources information systems analyst, Memorial Health: We have a lot of good things going on in Decatur, but none of them can succeed unless we have a good foundation. Public education is the cornerstone to our future workforce, future leaders, and future successes. I love this community, and I hope to use my abilities to listen, communicate, and collaborate to build the future of DPS.

The board has heard a lot of concerns in recent years over a lack of transparency, and board candidates often cite "transparency" as one of their goals when they decide to run for a seat. What can you, as an individual board member, do to ensure the board is transparent and provides the community with access to information about decisions and actions?

Clevenger: The question of transparency is reflected in my three decades of community leadership. During my career as executive director of the park district, I was actively engaged and lead dozens of community input/community engagement opportunities. The park board and I collaborated to provide public input opportunities for every major project we initiated. Throughout the decades, public input and transparency has been a major part of my operating philosophy. l am the only candidate who has actual executive level experience and understanding of “open meetings” and “FOIA” (Freedom of Information Act). In addition to understanding the statutory responsibility, I have and will continue to comply as a member of the board of education.

Fronk: First, I will encourage all to attend any and all open school board meetings if they have question or concerns, as well as having an open-door policy for all who want to speak to me directly. Second, I feel that to obtain true transparency we as school board must hold each other accountable before passing the buck on to teachers and parents and so forth, as well as fighting to make all meetings public record and offering information on how to obtain them.

Jenkins: As a past union president and avid board meeting attendee, accountability is very important to my campaign. When a board willfully violates the Open Meeting Acts 16 times, it shows that accountability is not at the top of their agenda. As one who has submitted a FOIA, I will advocate for accountability by working with corporate counsel and other board members to ensure four things. First, making sure board members take all required board trainings including the mandated Open Meetings Acts. Second, I will ensure that all communication is properly labeled, so that members of the community seeking communication will have easy access. Third, I will work with the board to ensure that all policies and procedures regarding board communication are in line with state standards and best practices. Fourth, I will make sure that community, parents, and stakeholders understand our vision, rollout plan timelines for strategic projects, and rally public support for future initiatives.

Reynolds: What I have found out about transparency on the board has to do with the board’s obligation, according to state law, to be involved in disciplinary actions with personnel which require us to have closed meetings. Though I don’t believe these personnel issues are a board responsibility, state law mandates that we be involved. I believe that type of information about personnel issues needs to be communicated to our constituents so that they understand why we are having closed meetings. Otherwise, I will do my best to make sure that we don’t have any closed meetings that contradict state laws about open meetings.

Wetzel: The words accountability and responsiveness would fit better than transparency.

In terms of accountability, we start with is that everyone is accountable for their role and contribution to the success of DPS 61. What does that look like?

1. Ensuring that everyone – from the students to the board members and the community – understands their role in making DPS successful.

2. Ensuring that we hold the superintendent responsible for the success and support them with the tools they need to succeed.

3. Ensuring that we, the board, are accountable for the district's financial health and that we spend taxpayers' money responsibly and live within our means.

4. Ensuring that we, the board, follow the law.

5. Ensuring the board conducts non-emergency board business only at regularly scheduled board meetings.

In terms of responsiveness, it beings understanding that as representatives of the community, once elected, we remain in communication, including openness and transparency. What does that look like?

1. Ensuring that public participation is welcomed at each meeting and that each participant is treated with respect, and that we respond to whatever concerns may be voiced.

2. Building a system that every year after the election, the first 18 meetings take place within the school buildings so we can engage the community where they are.

3. Ensuring that we, as elected officials, are accessible through email, phone calls, and in-person to parents and the public

4. Ensuring that we, as board members, listen and consider the needs and desires of the community when making decisions. We expect that some decisions will not be popular but that we are clear in our rationale.

5. Ensuring I, as a board member, actively engage in my community by participating in public and community events as much as possible.

Focusing on responsiveness and accountability can reestablish trust with a community in that past boards have failed. We can build a brighter future where the Board of Education operates within the law and directly engages with our community.

Wolfe: As a board member, it is important to have a clear understanding of, and strictly follow, the Open Meetings Act. I also hope to have open communication to not only share the good stories about the district, but to explain the hard parts as we work toward solutions.

In a large district like DPS, change is inevitable, but with a new superintendent, board members who are still new to the position, and new members being seated this spring, plus the loss of several long-term administrators and teachers over the last few years, the district has seen some upheaval. Goals and plans change often, and there has been a lack of consistency in vision. How can the board help create cohesive, long-term goals for the district, goals that will be pursued even as leadership changes occur?

Clevenger: The board has one employee and as such should establish a collaborative working relationship with the superintendent. The board should set strategic direction and goals, focus on student achievement and associated curriculum, monitor district climate and culture, ensure a safe education setting for students, faculty, staff and community, engage the community, ensure fiscal accountability, and evaluate district/superintendent results. In summary, the Board reviews superintendent recommendations and sets policy while the superintendent and staff operationalizes policy and operate the district day to day. This will not be a quick fix, but rather a combination of short and long-term solutions. High performing boards should work as a team to maintain this critical governance relationship. Functional boards instill confidence throughout the organization and community and as such create lasting policy direction and stability. To that end, it is imperative that we as the Decatur Board of Education do better.

Fronk: First and most importantly to me, we as a team — and by team I mean our teachers, our principals, our parents and superintendent — need to feel not just comfortable but encouraged to bring issues to our attention. Teachers need to be given an evaluation of what they find to be the biggest issues they faced in the past school year as well as our principals, who then need to evaluate these situations and convey these issues to our superintendent, who can itemize these concerns and bring them to the board's attention, because we need to identify the most pertinent issues we are facing as a district before we can move toward a long-term plan. But with even something as simple as an end of year evaluation, we as a school board will have a common ground to begin discussion regardless of our term length, and no one knows more about these issues than or frontline staff. This team needs to include the teachers and other school staff as well as parents because if our staff and parents don't feel they have a voice, we will inevitably lose more staff and students and with a high turn over on both ends, total cohesion is impossible.

Jenkins: It is no secret to any one that has been watching the school district, we have a very high turnover rate for board members, superintendents, and administrations. Compounding this issue is the fact that there is as national trend of teachers leaving the classroom. First, I would like to address the former. In the past eight years, Decatur Public Schools 61 has had four superintendents, however on average a superintendent traditionally stayed with a district for four to five years. Multiple principals have been demoted, some have resigned, and other decided that is was better to work in the surrounding districts. This is a watershed moment for our beloved educational system and the problem will not be solved overnight. That is why the board must put together a five- to seven-year strategic plan that has benchmarks, as well milestones, that can be celebrated along the way. In addition, the board should put together measurable goals that can be documented and presented to the community that show their progress in those goals. Also, by prioritizing students, staff, district solvency, and equitably allocating resources the board will be able to address the current education trends. Additionally, I will work with union leadership and staff representatives to ensure staff levels and other staffing needs are addressed timely. This will help ensure that as a district we have trained/licensed staff in the classroom. Again, I recognize the issues plaguing our beloved district did not happen overnight, so it will take time to steer this ship away from any more icebergs.

Reynolds: So as a board we need to do everything in our power to help our superintendent be successful in her job. As a board, we need to set specific goals for our superintendent and hold her responsible for achieving those goals. We must never get involved in the day to day operation of our district. We need to empower the superintendent and support the superintendent as best we can as long as we are making progress achieving the goals we have set. Stability and longevity are high priorities in my opinion. Yes, that has been lacking in the past, but I believe we as a board should strive to achieve stability as much as possible. I believe stability can lead to longevity.

Wetzel: Before focusing on building the district of the future, we must correct the mistakes of our recent past. In the past 2 1/2 years, the Board of Education has violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act at least 19 times. In the past six months, current board members have violated board policies during meetings several times. Lastly, there needs to be more civility between board members while discussing agenda items. If the Board of Education cannot accomplish a meeting agenda without violating the law, board policy, or common decency, how can expect the rest of the district teachers, staff, administrators, students, and parents to do the same? Once we fix our poor record of board governance, we can then get to the business of building a district that values student learning, accountability, and responsiveness.

Wolfe: If there is anything that the pandemic taught us, it is that change is inevitable, but change is not unique. District 61 is not unique in suffering in the current job market, and certainly not unique in the growing pains that come with adjusting to the "new normal." Strict long-term goals are not going to get our students where they need to be. A long-term vision of student success should be the main priority, paired with actionable short-term goals to meet flexible long-term results. The world is going to keep changing, and so is District 61. The kids are our number one priority and it is our jobs as the adults to get them to success, despite the growing pains.