Cheryl Warner is named new superintendent for Warrensburg-Latham

WARRENSBURG – The Warrensburg-Latham Board of Education has named Cheryl Warner the district's new superintendent. She will begin on July 1.

Warner is currently principal of Mount Zion High School and previously served as the principal at McGaughey Elementary School in Mount Zion. She has also worked as a special education administrator Macon-Piatt Special Education District, assistant professor at Eastern Illinois University, and as a special education teacher at Mattoon High School.

“I am extremely honored to be joining the Warrensburg-Latham School District and community,” Warner said. “I was impressed with the warm welcome I received throughout the superintendent search process, and the stories shared with me about the dedication of the community to the district warmed my heart. I am excited to be able to support the talents and expertise of the Board of Education, administration, teachers, support staff, students, and families. I take pride in building collaborative relationships that result in progress and achievement for all students, and I am eager to be a part of #WLCardPride.”