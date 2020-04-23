Cheryl Warner is named new superintendent for Warrensburg-Latham

WARRENSBURG – The Warrensburg-Latham Board of Education has named Cheryl Warner the district's new superintendent. She will begin on July 1.
Warner is currently principal of Mount Zion High School and previously served as the principal at McGaughey Elementary School in Mount Zion. She has also worked as a special education administrator Macon-Piatt Special Education District, assistant professor at Eastern Illinois University, and as a special education teacher at Mattoon High School.
“I am extremely honored to be joining the Warrensburg-Latham School District and community,” Warner said. “I was impressed with the warm welcome I received throughout the superintendent search process, and the stories shared with me about the dedication of the community to the district warmed my heart. I am excited to be able to support the talents and expertise of the Board of Education, administration, teachers, support staff, students, and families. I take pride in building collaborative relationships that result in progress and achievement for all students, and I am eager to be a part of #WLCardPride.”
School board President David Munson said Warner's background, vision and strong pursuit of curriculum are factors the board sought in a new superintendent. The search began early in January and took about three months. The board hired School Exec Connect, a national search firm, to assist in the process and initially had about 38 applicants, he said. The firm narrowed that down to six semifinalists, which the board further narrowed down to three finalists, and named Warner as their choice at their April 22 meeting.
“She's already talked to our current superintendent (Kristen Kendrick-Weikle, who will move to McLean County Unit 5 schools in July) and will shadow her as much as possible to learn about Warrensburg-Latham and meet staff as much as possible right now with the COVID-19 restrictions,” Munson said. “We're very excited to have Cheryl on board and I'm sure she'll do an excellent job.”
