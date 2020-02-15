Children raise their voices in song at Millikin Children's Choir festival

She can't remember how many times they've held the festival, but she guessed it's been about six times.

“We send out emails at the beginning of the school year,” Smith said. “The teachers nominate up to 15 students in each grade and we have three schools here that brought over 50 students.”

Those were Riverton, Argenta-Oreana and Unity East. Other schools represented included Warrensburg-Latham, Maroa-Forsyth, French Academy, Our Lady of Lourdes and Holy Family in Decatur.

“I think it's a great opportunity for them to come together with other people to make music, and make art and make something beautiful,” Smith said. “Hopefully, they take away something where they have experienced something beautiful in music and can share that with an audience, and feel the pride and the joy of creating something beautiful and want to do it more.”

Ryleigh Balfour was one of a small group of featured singers in the second and third grade choir. She's in second grade at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School and wanted to come, she said, because singing with a group sounded like fun.

Ava Kennedy and Isabelle Townsend, both second-graders at Argenta-Oreana Elementary School, said it was their own idea to attend.