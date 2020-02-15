Children raise their voices in song at Millikin Children's Choir festival

DECATUR – The classrooms and hallways at Tabernacle Baptist Church rang with the sound of children's voices on Saturday during the Millikin Children's Choir 2020 Festival.
Organized by Christine Smith, who is the artistic and program director for the Millikin Children's Choir program, with sessions taught by Smith, Cora Herek and Melissa Miller, the festival is held every other year and drew 228 second- through eighth-grade students from area schools.
Guest clinician and conductor Andrea Solya from the University of Illinois directed the combined festival choirs for their 1 p.m. concert and presented a workshop for music teachers, “The Gift that Keeps Giving – Using quality repertoire in your classroom.”
Smith has overseen the children's choir programs at Millikin for several years, which accepts children from kindergarten through high school, teaching them the foundations of music and theory and good vocal practice, building on the basics through more complicated four-part harmony by the time they're teens.
She can't remember how many times they've held the festival, but she guessed it's been about six times.
“We send out emails at the beginning of the school year,” Smith said. “The teachers nominate up to 15 students in each grade and we have three schools here that brought over 50 students.”
Those were Riverton, Argenta-Oreana and Unity East. Other schools represented included Warrensburg-Latham, Maroa-Forsyth, French Academy, Our Lady of Lourdes and Holy Family in Decatur.
“I think it's a great opportunity for them to come together with other people to make music, and make art and make something beautiful,” Smith said. “Hopefully, they take away something where they have experienced something beautiful in music and can share that with an audience, and feel the pride and the joy of creating something beautiful and want to do it more.”
Ryleigh Balfour was one of a small group of featured singers in the second and third grade choir. She's in second grade at Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School and wanted to come, she said, because singing with a group sounded like fun.
Ava Kennedy and Isabelle Townsend, both second-graders at Argenta-Oreana Elementary School, said it was their own idea to attend.
“I thought it would be fun to have a concert and to perform in front of our parents,” Ava said.
Parent Meg Rhoades, whose eldest daughter has been in choir at Argenta-Oreana for several years, was excited about seeing her middle child, Kadi, singing in the concert on Saturday.
“The kids did an amazing job,” Rhoades said. “So thankful for the conductors who made this possible.”
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter