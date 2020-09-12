Children’s Museum of Illinois Duck Derby goes digital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- The 29th Annual Duck Derby fundraiser for Children’s Museum of Illinois will be raced over multiple days as Facebook Live events beginning September 29.

Abby Koester, Interim President & CEO of the Children’s Museum, said it was the only way to move forward with the longtime favorite.

“This community loves the Duck Derby,” she said. “We knew we wanted to proceed. It was a question of how to do it within the current guidelines.”

Up to 5,000 rubber ducks will race in nightly heats Sept 29 – Oct 2. The top ten ducks from each night move on to the final derby 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3. First place duck wins $3,000; second place gets $1,500; third place wins $500. Additionally, “Lucky Ducks” worth $250 will be drawn Monday mornings on WSOY’s Byers & Company beginning September 14. Winning Lucky Ducks will still be eligible for the races.

Ducks for the derby are available for purchase at CMofIL.org along with additional event details, or at (217) 423-5437 during normal business hours.

The fundraiser is the year's biggest fundraiser for the museum.

