 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children’s Museum of Illinois Duck Derby goes digital
0 comments

Children’s Museum of Illinois Duck Derby goes digital

{{featured_button_text}}
duckderby1

This file photo shows the start of the 2018 Duck Derby fundraiser at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. Call (217) 423-5437 to enter. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR --  The 29th Annual Duck Derby fundraiser for Children’s Museum of Illinois will be raced over multiple days as Facebook Live events beginning September 29.

Abby Koester, Interim President & CEO of the Children’s Museum, said it was the only way to move forward with the longtime favorite.

“This community loves the Duck Derby,” she said. “We knew we wanted to proceed. It was a question of how to do it within the current guidelines.”

Up to 5,000 rubber ducks will race in nightly heats Sept 29 – Oct 2. The top ten ducks from each night move on to the final derby 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3. First place duck wins $3,000; second place gets $1,500; third place wins $500. Additionally, “Lucky Ducks” worth $250 will be drawn Monday mornings on WSOY’s Byers & Company beginning September 14. Winning Lucky Ducks will still be eligible for the races.

Ducks for the derby are available for purchase at CMofIL.org along with additional event details, or at (217) 423-5437 during normal business hours.

The fundraiser is the year's biggest fundraiser for the museum. 

_________________________________________________________

Heroes' Hall at the Children's Museum of Illinois

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News