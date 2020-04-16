Children’s Museum of Illinois offers learning kits to students
Children’s Museum of Illinois offers learning kits to students

REMOTE LEARNING

Public K-12 schools statewide were instructed to begin remote learning days Tuesday until in-person instruction can resume, and standardized testing in the state is canceled for the year as well. 

Illinois Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala was given the authority to define and give guidance on remote learning days in a recent executive order signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All schools public and private will be closed through at least April 30 after Pritzker announced Tuesday he would extend an executive order that had previously closed them through April 7. The Illinois State Board of Education’s remote learning guidance applies to public schools but the state’s nonpublic schools are encouraged to use it to inform similar programs, according to an ISBE guidance document.

“Remote learning will look different for every district and maybe even for every school. School districts will create plans based upon their local resources and their needs,” Pritzker said at a COVID-19 news conference Tuesday in Chicago.

Ayala wrote in a letter posted to ISBE’s website that remote learning recommendations “strongly encourage” local districts to adopt grading models of “pass or incomplete” that “embrace the principle of ‘no educational harm to any child.’”

The remote learning guidance is based on recommendations from a 63-member advisory group of teachers, students, paraprofessionals, related service personnel, principals, and district and regional superintendents. Each district is to interpret the guidance individually and come up with a plan that fits their district.

— Capitol News Illinois

DECATUR — The Children’s Museum of Illinois is providing learning kits to Decatur Public School students.

A limited number of STEAM kits (which stand for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics​) will be available 10:30 a.m.-noon Friday at French STEM Academy and South Shores Elementary School.

The first activity will have students build straw planes out of supplies. They can experiment with how changes to the materials can affect the plane’s flight distance.

