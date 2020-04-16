Children’s Museum of Illinois offers learning kits to students

DECATUR — The Children’s Museum of Illinois is providing learning kits to Decatur Public School students.
A limited number of STEAM kits (which stand for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) will be available 10:30 a.m.-noon Friday at French STEM Academy and South Shores Elementary School.
The first activity will have students build straw planes out of supplies. They can experiment with how changes to the materials can affect the plane’s flight distance.
Is this your teacher? 13 educator photos from Herald & Review archives
History Corner A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
A LOOK BACK
A LOOK BACK
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.