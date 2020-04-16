Children’s Museum of Illinois offers learning kits to students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — The Children’s Museum of Illinois is providing learning kits to Decatur Public School students.

A limited number of STEAM kits (which stand for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics​) will be available 10:30 a.m.-noon Friday at French STEM Academy and South Shores Elementary School.

The first activity will have students build straw planes out of supplies. They can experiment with how changes to the materials can affect the plane’s flight distance.

