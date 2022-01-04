Citing COVID numbers, 2 Decatur schools delay in-person learning

DECATUR — Due to the number of staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, Decatur Public Schools on Tuesday announced a temporary suspension of in-person learning at two schools.

The American Dreamer STEM Academy and Franklin Grove Elementary School will have virtual learning from Wednesday, Jan. 5, through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17.

In-person learning for these students will resume on on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

"We understand that this late notice will be an inconvenience for many families. However, we have gotten notice throughout the day today about the number of staff members at these two schools who have tested positive for COVID," said the district in a Facebook post. "We believe that this measure is the best course of action to protect the health and safety of our entire school community."

The remaining district schools will return to class Wednesday, as planned, following the holiday break. The district urges students with COVID symptoms or who have tested positive to stay home.

The news comes a day after Macon County reported 960 new positive COVID cases during the past week. School districts across the country, including Peoria schoosls, have delayed reopening after the holidays or shifted to remote learning as infection rates have climbed.

In a separate Facebook post, the school district said it couldn't initiate district-wide virtual learning because it is "still under the mandate from the Governor and (Illinois State Board of Education) that students attend school in person."

American Dreamer and Franklin Grove students will be able to pick up their devices from school Wednesday morning during regular school hours and they are expected to sign into Google Classroom or Seesaw everyday for live instruction.

There may be instances where students do not receive live instruction, but the district said the goal is to provide students with as much live instructions as possible.

Additionally, the Extended Day programs for before- and after-school and all extra-curricular activities, including sports, will not be offered during this timeframe at either school.

"We’re asking families of American Dreamer and Franklin Grove students to please stay home as much as possible during this time to help contain the potential spread of the COVID virus," the district said. "If your student begins to experience symptoms, please consult a healthcare provider and notify the school office as soon as possible. It’s vital that you inform the school if your student has symptoms or tests positive for COVID."

Breakfast and lunch packages will also be provided to students at both schools and more information on how to opt-in will be sent out Wednesday.

