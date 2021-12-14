Citing discipline issues, Decatur schools to 'reset' in January

DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools will have a student discipline “reset” beginning after the winter break.

During a presentation by Student Services at the Tuesday school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Rochelle Clark and Student Services Director Lawrence Trimble discussed the uptick in student behavior issues since in-person classes resumed in August.

“We do want to address the impact COVID has had on us returning to school,” Trimble said. “We do know that morale and also the necessity of a reset has been based off coming back from the pandemic. We have been seeing behaviors indicative of a necessity to reset on the student level. We've seen a lot of classroom closures (due to COVID cases). Every time we close a classroom we have to reset again. It's made a tremendous impact on daily operations.”

Discipline and behavior issues, both inside and outside of school, student burnout, difficulty readjusting to in-person learning, severe social/emotional needs, and more extreme behaviors in the lower grades, combined with staff burnout and exhaustion, a lack of staff that requires administrators to help cover classes, and confrontations with staff have resulted in a need to make changes.

Student ambassadors to the school board have brought the issue up at several recent meetings. Eisenhower High School senior Elizabeth Palagi first broached the topic at the Sept. 28 meeting, when she told the board her fellow students were arriving late to class because navigating the hallways with so many fights going on was so difficult.

Daniel Flores, a second-year ambassador and senior at MacArthur High School, said it's also happening at his school and at Stephen Decatur Middle School.

“There are still fights going on over there (at MacArthur),” Daniel said. “Students and teachers are concerned about violence over there. I asked them what they'd like to see changed, and they said more security and for you to do whatever you can to try to quell this disturbance.”

The “reset” will include regular input from the Superintendent's Youth Advisory Council and the student ambassadors, Clark said.

The district plans a “boot camp” the first week of January, with grade-level meetings to review the Student Code of Conduct, from dress code violations to physical altercations and threats to staff. Administrators will have behavior intervention manuals, all staff will receive training in de-escalation techniques, administrators will have monthly discipline meetings, and restorative practices for students will serve as a proactive way to address student concerns.

Student identification badges will be required by fall 2022, and greater security measures, including security personnel in elementary buildings and uniforms for security personnel to make them easily identifiable, are on the way. Wands for metal detection scanning will be available for security at Stephen Decatur and the high schools, cameras will be updated and more of them installed, security staff will more closely monitor common areas and blind spots throughout buildings, and outside doors will be more frequently checked.

Staff shortages, including security staff, have made it difficult to address the issues that have arisen.

“We're not saying our kids are a danger,” Clark said. “We want everyone to feel safe, and if this is going to make them feel safe, we want to do that.”

The plan will include elements of the Resolution on Racism approved by the previous school board in August 2020, and will be developed with consideration of mental health needs of students and staff, Trimble said. Parents will be an important part of the reset process and the district will depend on their support. Among the points in the Resolution on Racism is to develop a revised discipline system that protects the physical, mental, emotional and social health of students and staff through a culturally responsive, restorative justice model and to involve the Decatur Police Department only in emergent, violent crisis situations.

Restorative justice is when victim and offender meet, usually with community representatives, with a focus on the rehabilitation of the offender and de-escalation of the situation rather than punishment. Clark said Decatur schools have a high rate of suspensions and students who are out of school are not receiving the social and emotional support needed to correct the behavior. Also, students might react in a moment of anger, and teachers, administrators and staff can learn techniques for de-escalating those situations. Behavior manuals distributed to staff in buildings will give them "intervention plans," both small steps to take in the moment and longer-term plans to implement once the immediate situation is dealt with.

“The timeline for implementation is going to be quick,” Clark said. “We don't have a lot of time (before January), and we've already had a meeting with administrators and shared information with union members as well. It really helps we're all on same page in terms of what needs to happen.”

