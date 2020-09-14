 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Citing multiple cases of COVID-19, Okaw Valley middle and high schools switch to remote learning
0 comments

Citing multiple cases of COVID-19, Okaw Valley middle and high schools switch to remote learning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BETHANY — Okaw Valley middle and high school students are moving to remote learning

"Over the weekend, there has been multiple cases of COVID-19, and multiple positive exposures to individuals at Okaw Valley Middle School and Okaw Vlaley High School," Superintendent Kent Stauder wrote in a letter to parents on Sunday. "We are coordinating efforts with the Moultrie County Health Department to promptly identify individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread within our school and communities." 

In-person learning is expected to restart on Sept. 28, Stauder said. Elementary students will continue in-person learning. 

Those who came in close contact will be in quarantine for 14 days. 

The school district was informed on Friday that a student had tested positive for COVID. The student was last in attendance at the high school on Wednesday, Stauder said in a Friday letter.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,462 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News