Citing multiple cases of COVID-19, Okaw Valley middle and high schools switch to remote learning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BETHANY — Okaw Valley middle and high school students are moving to remote learning.

"Over the weekend, there has been multiple cases of COVID-19, and multiple positive exposures to individuals at Okaw Valley Middle School and Okaw Vlaley High School," Superintendent Kent Stauder wrote in a letter to parents on Sunday. "We are coordinating efforts with the Moultrie County Health Department to promptly identify individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread within our school and communities."

In-person learning is expected to restart on Sept. 28, Stauder said. Elementary students will continue in-person learning.

Those who came in close contact will be in quarantine for 14 days.

The school district was informed on Friday that a student had tested positive for COVID. The student was last in attendance at the high school on Wednesday, Stauder said in a Friday letter.