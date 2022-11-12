City of Praise event urges Decatur-area men to invest time in kids

DECATUR – Shemuel Sanders and Antwane McClelland share a bond forged on experiences no parent wants to undergo: Both lost children to gun violence on the streets.

Sanders' daughter died two years ago. McClelland has lost two sons in the last 13 months.

“We want to see our youth live and not die,” said Sanders, one of the speakers at the Empowering the Total Man Breakfast Summit held at City of Praise Church in Decatur on Saturday. McClelland organized the event. “I'm standing with you,” Sanders added, looking at McClelland. “You were my crutch. I want to be your crutch. Together we can fight this fight.”

Sanders founded the Shemilah Outreach Center in honor of his daughter, while McClelland works with youth in the schools and is active in his church and community. Both men speak out against violence at every opportunity.

The summit brought together men from throughout Decatur for speakers who encouraged them to form strong relationships with each other and with young people who need positive male role models.

It has to start early, said Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning at Decatur Public Schools.

“We often wait too long to address these students,” Dase said. “The average high school, they start at 13 or 14 years old. If I'm looking at bad situations until I'm 13 years old, that's a lot to uncover when we're talking about making change and turning a kid around. If all they've seen is violence for 13 years, how do you think you're going to turn that around in one year. So as men, the advice I have is, form those relationships early.”

If he goes into a high school and speaks to students during one class period and they don't know him, they dismiss what he has to say, Dase said. But if he starts visiting preschool and primary grades and keeps visiting as those kids grow up, by middle and high school, they know him, and they trust him. And the schools need men like the ones at the breakfast to come, and to stay, and provide that relationship built on trust, Dase said. It takes time and patience.

"You see them as they grow up and now they see you and you can talk to them," Dase said. "In education, 99% of the people in front of them, namely teachers (in DPS), are caucasian. Now, you're talking about 14 years of education, and that's all you see, that's all you get your knowledge from. We have to start going in those schools early on so they can see positive figures, with a great job, making good money, that look like me. That's hope."

“Our kids need to see you all,” he said.

Tony “Chubby” Brown, former Macon County sheriff, said he spent 31 years in law enforcement before his retirement, but he never forgot what it felt like to be the child he once was, growing up on East Johns Street.

“Education, it starts at home,” Brown said. “It's impossible to heal (kids) in the environment they got sick in.”

The most valuable thing you can give someone is your time, Brown said, and kids need adults in their lives who will invest in them.

The Rev. Courtney Carson started selling drugs as a child, and eventually was expelled for a fight at a football game in 1999. When the Rev. Jesse Jackson came to Decatur in response to the fight and expulsions, which made national news, he took Carson under his wing and helped him turn his life around, Carson said. Now he is assistant vice president of external affairs for Richland Community College and an associate pastor at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

“We put a standard on the young people that we don't meet ourselves,” Carson said. “We've got to make it better for those coming after us. It isn't where you start, it's where you finish. We have to be instrumental in bringing up our offspring. It's our job.”