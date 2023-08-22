All Macon County school district buildings are air-conditioned, but administrators are also keeping an eye on “wet bulb” temperatures, a different measure from the heat index, which was 111 on Tuesday in Decatur.
Wet bulb temperatures measure the heat stress to the body in direct sunlight, and is calculated based on wind speed, cloud cover, sun angle and humidity, while the heat index uses heat and humidity in shady areas.
Generally speaking, a wet bulb temperature of 95 degrees or higher is dangerous. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has already issued an excessive heat warning for the area that is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, with the first chance for temperatures under 90 predicted to be Saturday, with a high of 87.
“Multiple athletics have been postponed, canceled, or moved indoors according to the (Illinois High School Association) activity guidelines based on wet bulb thermometer readings,” said Cheryl Warner, superintendent of Warrensburg-Latham schools. “Activities such as recess and PE are indoors temporarily. We are very fortunate to have AC throughout all locations on campus except for a few select rooms that we do not have to use this week, so we will be able to stay in session for full days at this point.”
Sangamon Valley schools have not canceled or postponed any sports as yet, said Superintendent Robert Meadows, but recess will be indoors in the air-conditioning for the remainder of the week.
Recess will also be indoors at Maroa-Forsyth schools, said Co-Interim Superintendent Jeff Holmes, and sports practices have been pushed to after 5 p.m.
Mount Zion schools have rescheduled and canceled games and moved a cross-country meet to September, which they posted on Facebook.
Argenta-Oreana Athletic Director Mike Williams said the district postponed two events on Tuesday until later in the day: a soccer game in St. Joseph and a softball game in Heyworth, but those times will be reviewed as the day goes on, he said.
