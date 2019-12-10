Classic PB&J sandwiches get Eisenhower students through their day

DECATUR — Eisenhower High School students who need a snack to get them through the day can have one, thanks to the school's counseling department.

Starting on Dec. 9, tables in the hall are filled with jars of peanut butter and jelly, bread and sandwich bags for kids to make a sandwich if they need a boost during their day.

Counselor Amanda Duckworth got the idea from a cousin in Arizona who is also an educator. The counselors there, who have a large office, set up the snack station in their office as a way to entice kids to come in and see them.

“A relative shared they were in need of peanut butter and jelly,” Duckworth said. “Their school is 2,000 kids and it's really popular. We don't have that much space, so ours is outside the door. Students are always asking for a snack, so we thought we would try it.”

The first day, she said, they went through 13 loaves of bread.

They raised the money for the initial supplies through casual dress Fridays. Students can wear jeans or school-appropriate pajamas, depending on the day's theme, by donating $1.

