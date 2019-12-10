Classic PB&J sandwiches get Eisenhower students through their day

DECATUR — Eisenhower High School students who need a snack to get them through the day can have one, thanks to the school's counseling department.
Starting on Dec. 9, tables in the hall are filled with jars of peanut butter and jelly, bread and sandwich bags for kids to make a sandwich if they need a boost during their day.
Counselor Amanda Duckworth got the idea from a cousin in Arizona who is also an educator. The counselors there, who have a large office, set up the snack station in their office as a way to entice kids to come in and see them.
“A relative shared they were in need of peanut butter and jelly,” Duckworth said. “Their school is 2,000 kids and it's really popular. We don't have that much space, so ours is outside the door. Students are always asking for a snack, so we thought we would try it.”
The first day, she said, they went through 13 loaves of bread.
They raised the money for the initial supplies through casual dress Fridays. Students can wear jeans or school-appropriate pajamas, depending on the day's theme, by donating $1.
And yes, they thought about students with peanut allergies. A big sign warns those students to give that snack table a wide berth, and to come to the office to get a snack that's peanut-free – a jelly sandwich. A lot of students who aren't allergic to peanuts chose jelly sandwiches, too, Duckworth said.
They could use more donations of peanut butter, jelly, sandwich bags and grocery store gift cards to buy bread. They'd rather donors didn't bring bread because it's harder to keep fresh, Duckworth said, and the grocery gift cards will allow them to buy bread as needed instead of trying to store it.
The school offers students both breakfast and lunch, Duckworth said, but growing kids use a lot of energy. Teachers can allow students to bring a sandwich to class, but most ate theirs on the way to a class, or wanted a sandwich after school before sports or tutoring started.
“It's something new we thought we'd try,” she said.
