DECATUR — Bill Clevenger, Will Wetzel and Mark Reynolds led the pack of six candidates for three seats on the Decatur Public Schools board as of Tuesday night.

Final tallies could change, however, as more than 1,500 mail-in ballots remain outstanding. Those votes can be counted until April 18, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Low voter turnout in consolidated elections often leads to thin margins of victory. In this race, the third- and fourth-place candidates were separated by 260 votes as of Tuesday night.

Those preliminary totals were:

Bill Clevenger, 2,929 (23.47%)

Will Wetzel, 2,409 (19.31%)

Mark A. Reynolds, 2,296 (18.4%)

Hannah Wolfe, 2,036 (16.32%)

Jacob Jenkins, 2,029 (16.26%)

Misty Fronk, 779 (6.24%)

Clevenger, the former longtime executive director of the Decatur Park District, could not immediately be reached on Tuesday night.

Wetzel, an IT professional with Archer Daniels Midland Co. and former candidate for Decatur City Council, described his mood on Tuesday night as “tentatively excited.”

“This is wonderful, but we'll see (in two weeks),” he said.

Reynolds, a retired investment broker who now works as a substitute teacher for area schools, was also cautiously optimistic.

“I've been praying really hard about the process,” he said. “I did what I feel is the best I could as far as the campaign and being invited to speak. I did the best I could and have to let the pieces fall where they may.”

He said Clevenger was a big help in offering advice along the way and he was pleased that Clevenger, so far at least, seems to be the top vote-getter in the race.

The race is not over yet. Jenkins noted that the outstanding mail-in ballots could still turn the tide.

“It won't be hard to wait,” he said. “It's part of the process, so I'm willing to wait. Most of all, it still comes down to having someone in there that will fight for the children.”

Wolfe could not be reached by phone Tuesday night.

Fronk said she was not discouraged by the results.

“I feel pretty proud of myself,” she said. “I went out there with no money backing me and did the best I could and I feel pretty comfortable.”