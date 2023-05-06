CLINTON — Three Clinton High School students participated in National Career and Technical Education Signing Day.
Candyce Evans committed to an electrical apprenticeship with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146; Miles Bryant completed a welding apprenticeship at Caterpillar Inc.; and Carter Blankenship is entering the welding apprenticeship program at Caterpillar.
Constellation Energy presented a $7,000 check to the Clinton High School Career and Technical Education program and Clinton Skills USA Program. The money is not earmarked for anything specific at this time.
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo, an assembly line laborer works alongside a collaborative robot, left, on a chainsaw production line at the Stihl Inc. production plant in Virginia Beach, Va. Despite efficiency increases and lessening the need for manual laborers, companies require workers who can program, oversee, operate, and maintain the automation. A report by Deloitte Consulting and the American Manufacturing Institute estimates 2 million such jobs will need to be filled over the next decade. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo, a robotic conveyor uses laser guides to sort through materials storage at Festo's distribution facility in Mason, Ohio. "This kind of factory has nothing to do with the factory we knew in the 1960s or 1980 or even 2000," said Yannick Schilly, vice president for North American business for Germany-based Festo, a global industrial automation company. Floors clean and aisles uncluttered, the plant is mostly quiet as workers monitor a robotic distribution system that self-adjusts its work flow to prevent backups. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo, an assembly line laborer works across from a collaborative robot, right, at the Stihl Inc. manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach, Va. At the plant human workers are interspersed with computers and robotics that require trained technicians to service and maintain while reducing the company's need for pursuing traditional manual laborers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo, A.J. Scherman, 37, left, works with fellow apprentice Ryan Buzzy, 18, right, on a robotics control computer at a chainsaw assembly line at a Stihl Inc. production plant in Virginia Beach, Va. Scherman, with only a high-school degree, wanted to earn more money when his daughter was born and took a chance with a mid-life career change. Scherman is earning a college degree as part of a Stihl apprenticeship and will finish debt-free thanks to financial aid provided by the company. "We're safe, because we're the guys who fix the robots when they malfunction," Sherman said. "We're going to need people to fix the more advanced systems. This program trains us." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo, workers operate packaging stations that feed into an expansive system of conveyor belts connecting separate factory areas at a Festo distribution center in Mason, Ohio. "None of these technologies work without the people," said Carolin McCaffrey, head of Learning Center Midwest for Festo Didactics, which last year launched two-year apprenticeship programs in mechatronics. Skip Johnson, a trainer in STIHL's apprenticeship program, said the key is getting bright students into plants, where they see that the grimy, dusty factories they have seen in books and movies are giving way to clean operations using futuristic technology. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo, a robotic forklift autonomously transports materials throughout a Stihl Inc. production plant in Virginia Beach, Va. The self-driving forklifts deploy flashing lights and constant beeping sounds to navigate around corners, through doors, and operate safely around their potentially unpredictable human counterparts. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo, a collaborative robot uses a power drill to attach parts of a chainsaw body on a assembly line at Stihl Inc. production plant in Virginia Beach, Va. "The Chinese and Europeans and South Koreans are aggressively embracing robotics," says Howie Choset, a professor of robotics at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. "We definitely are at a point where we have to keep up or get left behind." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this May 25, 2017 photo, employees work a factory floor at a Stihl Inc. production plant in Virginia Beach, Va. There are assembly lines at the Stihl plant, but human workers are interspersed with computers and robotics. Two robot arms in one corner of the plant tie cords to the black pull handles used to start the company's outdoor power tools, a mundane job formerly done by people. With the efficiency gains comes a calmer, more open and orderly workspace that contrasts with the traditional stereotype of chaotic, dirty manufacturing plants. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this May 18, 2017 photo, engineering instructor David Campbell, center, assists his students as they operate a robot designed and built for competition by their fellow classmates at Colerain High School in Cincinnati. Campbell's team entered into the 2017 FIRST Robotics international high school robotics competition, serving as a showcase for local talent while encouraging students to pursue engineering, software development, and technology design fields. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this March 7, 2017 photo, Colerain High School students in Cincinnati huddle in groups to design and build a robot for the FIRST Robotics competition. The international contest draws corporate sponsors looking to recruit students interested in engineering, software development, and technology design careers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Apprentices stand at workstations at the automation learning center at the Festo distribution facility, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Mason, Ohio. Lou Morales, who trains the apprentices, understands the negative images associated with manufacturing. Years ago, he showed up at his steel mill at Glen Cove, New York, to find he no longer had a job after it shut down suddenly. "I've never seen so many padlocks in my life," recalled Morales, 60. But now he assures young people that "the future is endless" for them in manufacturing because new kinds of jobs are being created and the skills they are learning are in high demand. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this May 25, 2017 photo, apprentice Ryan Buzzy, 18, right, works with Skip Johnson, left, a trainer for the Stihl Inc. apprenticeship program, on a metalworking lathe in their training area at the Stihl Inc. manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach, Va. Buzzy is being trained as a "mechatronics technician" at Stihl, which makes chain saws, leaf blowers and weed trimmers at its factory in Virginia. Mechatronics combines electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as computer skills. After completing Stihl's four-year apprenticeship program, he will read diagnostic software on computer screens attached to robots for repair and maintenance. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo, an employee stands at her workstation at the Festo distribution center in Mason, Ohio. As manufacturing automations grow, specialized technical jobs are forecasted to increase. The need to fill those jobs "will happen very quickly," said Yannick Schilly, vice president for North American business for Germany-based Festo, a global industrial automation company. "Those who are positioning themselves the best to cope with technical evolution will be the winners of tomorrow." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 photo, a robotic arm with a high-intensity blowtorch is remotely operated to test ceramic matrix composites, which make engines more durable, heat-resistant and efficient, at the General Electric Aviation plant in Evendale, Ohio. At GE Aviation, internships and co-ops with colleges attract younger prospective employees, while veteran workers are retrained. The giant Building 700 is home to white-coated scientists clustered in the FastWorks Lab nestled inside the decades old building, while much of the rest is relatively quiet. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this May 25, 2017 photo, an employee works on a factory floor at a Stihl Inc. production plant in Virginia Beach, Va. There are assembly lines at the Stihl plant, but human workers are interspersed with computers and robotics. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 photo, a giant robotic arm loads pallets full of chainsaws prepared for shipping at the Stihl Inc. production plant in Virginia Beach, Va. Despite efficiency increases and lessening the need for manual laborers, companies require workers who can program, oversee, operate, and maintain the automation. A report by Deloitte Consulting and the American Manufacturing Institute estimates 2 million such jobs will need to be filled over the next decade. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
More and more factory jobs now demand education, technical know-how or specialized skills. And many of the workers set adrift from low-tech factories lack such qualifications.
