Future of Work Running the Robots

Apprentices stand at workstations at the automation learning center at the Festo distribution facility, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Mason, Ohio. Lou Morales, who trains the apprentices, understands the negative images associated with manufacturing. Years ago, he showed up at his steel mill at Glen Cove, New York, to find he no longer had a job after it shut down suddenly. "I've never seen so many padlocks in my life," recalled Morales, 60. But now he assures young people that "the future is endless" for them in manufacturing because new kinds of jobs are being created and the skills they are learning are in high demand. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)