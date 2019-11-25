Clinton High School to train students in mental health first aid — with help from Lady Gaga

CLINTON — Clinton High School is taking steps to increase students’ mental health awareness with first-aid training starting next semester.

“So many kids today have a lot of trauma going on in their lives and a lot of mental health challenges and they don’t always know how to reach out for help,” said Katy Arnold, the program coordinator at Clinton.

Clinton and the Heritage Behavioral Health Center are partnering to bring the pilot program to the school as one of 40 sites in its second wave. The program is run by the National Council for Behavioral Health with support from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

This pilot program comes to Clinton after the district experienced four student deaths, two of which were by suicide, in the last two years.

Arnold said recent deaths were not the reason she applied for the program, but having seen everyone affected on different levels, “it does come at a time when it is important for everyone.”

Eight Clinton staff members were trained in mental health first aid and students will be taught by those with experience.