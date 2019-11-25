Clinton High School to train students in mental health first aid — with help from Lady Gaga

CLINTON — Clinton High School is taking steps to increase students’ mental health awareness with first-aid training starting next semester.
“So many kids today have a lot of trauma going on in their lives and a lot of mental health challenges and they don’t always know how to reach out for help,” said Katy Arnold, the program coordinator at Clinton.
Clinton and the Heritage Behavioral Health Center are partnering to bring the pilot program to the school as one of 40 sites in its second wave. The program is run by the National Council for Behavioral Health with support from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.
This pilot program comes to Clinton after the district experienced four student deaths, two of which were by suicide, in the last two years.
Arnold said recent deaths were not the reason she applied for the program, but having seen everyone affected on different levels, “it does come at a time when it is important for everyone.”
Eight Clinton staff members were trained in mental health first aid and students will be taught by those with experience.
Starting in January, sophomores, juniors and seniors will take part in a five-week training as part of the teen Mental Health First Aid (tMHFA) pilot program, learning “to recognize and respond when their friends are experiencing the early stages of a mental health or addiction problem,” Arnold said.
The training, designed with high school students in mind, will include teaching students to see and pay attention to their peers’ behavior, ask the right questions, actively listen and reach out to a trusted adult for help.
McLean County has offered similar mental health first aid training for adults and youth since 2014.
Arnold said the students aren’t being asked to diagnose or treat their classmates, just “be a first aider” who is “cognizant of their friends and their friends’ feelings.”
“Teens trust their friends so they need to be trained to recognize the signs of mental health or substance use problems in their peers. The number one thing a teen can do to support a friend dealing with anxiety or depression is to help them seek support from a trusted adult,” said Chuck Ingoglia, president and CEO of the National Council for Behavioral Health, in a statement.
