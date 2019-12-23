Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations gets Decatur kids cooking cookies for the holidays 🍪

Julieah Alexander, 8, attempted making Applesauce Cookies for the first time. Since the recipe required raisins, she didn’t seem to mind making the unique cookies. However, she had someone special in mind as the recipient.

“The cookies are for Santa and the reindeer and Mrs. Claus and the elves,” she said.

Julieah brought her cousin Kaden Hentz, 6, who was visiting from Tennessee, to the Cookie Bake. The recipe was new to him as well, but he didn’t seem to mind. “I ate the raisins,” he said.

The cousins were invited by their aunt Wendy Taylor. She is the president of the Torrence Park Neighborhood Organization.

“A lot of the kids don’t get to do this,” she said. “They don’t know how or the parents are working or have busy lives.”

Taylor said she often assists her nieces and nephews in making Christmas cookies.

“And now we get to share it with everybody,” she said.

Decatur's PawPrint Ministries

