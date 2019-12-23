You are the owner of this article.
Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations gets Decatur kids cooking cookies for the holidays 🍪
Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations gets Decatur kids cooking cookies for the holidays 🍪

DECATUR — Decatur resident Kihyree Hess spent Monday afternoon learning the difference between sugar and baking powder.

He was also taught that if the half-cup is dirty, he can use the quarter-cup twice.

The 7-year-old attended the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations Cookie Bake at St. Thomas Angela Hall.

CONO president Sue Lawson organized the event. Eight recipes were planned for children of various ages. Along with mixing and baking, they were taught other important details in creating the holiday treats, such as cleaning the utensils and hands.

Kathy Seitz, center, helps Ayrionna Cliff, left, and Alana Cliff spread dough on a cooking sheet on Monday at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Decatur. The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations sponsored the event. 

“It is a busy time of year, and some of their parents don’t bake,” Lawson said. “But their learning quickly.”

Brad Berry is vice president of CONO.

“We are the umbrella for all the neighborhood groups here in town,” he said about the organization. “We help coordinate group neighborhood activities.”

Sue Lawson helps Audrina Alexander, from left, Kihyree Hess and Kyaire Calmese make cookies at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Decatur. The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations sponsored the event.

The children were invited through the neighborhood representatives.

“This is kind of a life-skills thing,” Berry said. “It gets them interested. Anything to help their personal growth is a good thing.”

Julieah Alexander, 8, attempted making Applesauce Cookies for the first time. Since the recipe required raisins, she didn’t seem to mind making the unique cookies. However, she had someone special in mind as the recipient.

“The cookies are for Santa and the reindeer and Mrs. Claus and the elves,” she said.

Julieah brought her cousin Kaden Hentz, 6, who was visiting from Tennessee, to the Cookie Bake. The recipe was new to him as well, but he didn’t seem to mind. “I ate the raisins,” he said.

Wendy Taylor, left, guides Julieah Alexander, top right, and Kaden Hentz, bottom right, with mixing raisins into a cookie dough mix on Monday at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Decatur.

The cousins were invited by their aunt Wendy Taylor. She is the president of the Torrence Park Neighborhood Organization.

“A lot of the kids don’t get to do this,” she said. “They don’t know how or the parents are working or have busy lives.”

Taylor said she often assists her nieces and nephews in making Christmas cookies.

“And now we get to share it with everybody,” she said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

