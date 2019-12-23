Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations gets Decatur kids cooking cookies for the holidays 🍪

CONO president Sue Lawson organized the event. Eight recipes were planned for children of various ages. Along with mixing and baking, they were taught other important details in creating the holiday treats, such as cleaning the utensils and hands.
“It is a busy time of year, and some of their parents don’t bake,” Lawson said. “But their learning quickly.”
Brad Berry is vice president of CONO.
“We are the umbrella for all the neighborhood groups here in town,” he said about the organization. “We help coordinate group neighborhood activities.”
The children were invited through the neighborhood representatives.
“This is kind of a life-skills thing,” Berry said. “It gets them interested. Anything to help their personal growth is a good thing.”
Julieah Alexander, 8, attempted making Applesauce Cookies for the first time. Since the recipe required raisins, she didn’t seem to mind making the unique cookies. However, she had someone special in mind as the recipient.
“The cookies are for Santa and the reindeer and Mrs. Claus and the elves,” she said.
Julieah brought her cousin Kaden Hentz, 6, who was visiting from Tennessee, to the Cookie Bake. The recipe was new to him as well, but he didn’t seem to mind. “I ate the raisins,” he said.
The Victorian mansion home of Gov. Richard J. Oglesby opened for a festive tour Sunday. Volunteers who run the place call it a Christmas gift to the community.
Kathy Seitz, center, helps Ayrionna Cliff, left, and Alana Cliff spread dough on a cooking sheet on Monday at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Decatur. The Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations sponsored the event.