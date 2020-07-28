COATES: Deciphering the back to school puzzle

Like everything else in this COVID world, our rituals are upside down. Try as we might, we won't be able to make this normal. Close, maybe. Truly normal, no.

In the grand scheme, the tests and trials we're facing about how to handle academics for the next year are just that: challenges. This will be a blip on the radar, all things considered.

But I worry, like all parents do, about the long-term impact of remote learning, face masks or stay-at-home lessons. I worry my kids are somehow missing out on fully learning about Saturn, the wonders of tropical rain forests or the vasomotor center of the medulla oblongata.

I worry about what this whole bizarre experience is doing to them and us and you and me. We won't fully know until it's all over.

Now we parents are facing a situation with no truly good answers: whether to send our kids back to school, have them learn remotely or do some kind of home-schooling. To say it's not easy is a vast understatement. For working families or single parents, the hurdles are frightening.

So too are the incredible challenges facing our educators, who are in for an academic year like no other.