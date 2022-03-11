Color Run set for Saturday in Fairview Park

DECATUR —
MacArthur High School FFA will host a Color Run 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in Fairview Park.
Cost is $10, $5 for students and seniors, and participants will be provided with a white T-shirt that will be decorated with colored chalk along the route. The event is a fundraiser for the chapter's events and service activities.
For information, contact
rmmerrill@dps61.org.
PHOTOS: Farm Progress Day 3
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-01-83019.JPG
Attendees explore equipment at the CLAAS of America exhibit on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-02-83019.JPG
Attendees on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-03-83019.JPG
Attendees on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-04-83019.JPG
Seventh-graders from Johns Hill Magnet School attend the Farm Progress Show in 2019. This year's show is set for Aug. 31 through sept. 2 in Decatur.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-05-83019.JPG
Seventh-graders from Johns Hill Magnet School, Dennis School, Garfield Montessori, Hope Academy and Stephen Decatur Middle School attend the Farm Progress Show on Thursday. The trip exposes students to areas in agriculture beyond the farm, including career and educational paths.
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-06-83019.JPG
Attendees explore equipment at the Sukup exhibit on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-07-83019.JPG
Jericho Woods performing on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-08-83019.JPG
Attendee at the Pioneer Agriscience exhibit on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-09-83019.JPG
Attendees explore equipment at the Case IH exhibit on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-10-83019.JPG
Attendees explore equipment at the CLAAS of America exhibit on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-11-83019.JPG
Attendees in the IL Corn exhibit on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-12-83019.JPG
Attendees at a demo in the Unverferth exhibit on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-13-83019.JPG
Attendees viewing equipment at the Kinze exhibit on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-14-83019.JPG
Attendees explore combines at the New Holland exhibit on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-15-83019.JPG
Attendees explore combines at the New Holland exhibit on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-16-83019.JPG
Tyndi Toolhill, left, from Rockford, Carl Toolhill, center, from Le Roy, and Abe Shelton, right, from Rockford in the Calmer Corn Heads tent on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-17-83019.JPG
Attendees in the varied industries tent on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-18-83019.JPG
Attendees at the Versatile exhibit on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-19-83019.JPG
Seventh-graders from Garfield Montessori School at the New Holland exhibit at the Farm Progress Show on Thursday. The trip exposes students to areas in agriculture beyond the farm, including career and educational paths.
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-20-83019.JPG
Seventh-graders from Garfield Montessori School attend the Farm Progress Show on Thursday. The trip exposes students to areas in agriculture beyond the farm, including career and educational paths.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-21-83019.JPG
Seventh-graders from Garfield Montessori School attend the Farm Progress Show on Thursday. The trip exposes students to areas in agriculture beyond the farm, including career and educational paths.
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-22-83019.JPG
Seventh-graders from Garfield Montessori, Johns Hill, Stephen Decatur, and Hope Academy elementary schools attend the Farm Progress Show on Thursday. The trip exposes students to areas in agriculture beyond the farm, including career and educational paths.
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-23-83019.JPG
Attendees entering the Farm Progress Show on Thursday in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Farm Progress Show
Attendees at the John Deere exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur in 2019.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-25-83019.JPG
Jamison Clauss, 4, from Bloomington, sits in the harness at the Silo grain safety demonstration on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-farmprogress_day3-26-83019.JPG
Lynn McClure gives a demonstration on grain handling safety at the Silo exhibit on Thursday at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.