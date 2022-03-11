 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Color Run set for Saturday in Fairview Park

DECATUR — MacArthur High School FFA will host a Color Run 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in Fairview Park.

Cost is $10, $5 for students and seniors, and participants will be provided with a white T-shirt that will be decorated with colored chalk along the route. The event is a fundraiser for the chapter's events and service activities.

For information, contact rmmerrill@dps61.org.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

