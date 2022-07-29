Committee to discuss using Woodrow Wilson site for new school

DECATUR – The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education Finance Committee will hold a special meeting on Aug. 2 to discuss the feasibility of using the Woodrow Wilson Junior High site for a new Dennis School.

That building, closed in 1979 and later sold to a private investor, was recently put up for sale by the county due to delinquent taxes.

The special meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.

Months of plans to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park had to be abandoned when the Decatur Park District board announced on July 26 that it had decided against selling the park to the school district. District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said on Tuesday that district administration would look at alternatives and make a recommendation to the school board soon.

Board President Dan Oakes said the board had not been able to find a viable location within the attendance boundary of Dennis School, and that the board had considered and rejected the Woodrow Wilson site as unsuitable, partly due to the deteriorated condition of the building and the size of the campus, which he said was inadequate for a modern K-8 building.

Dennis School has two campuses, one at 1499 W. Main St. and the other at 520 W. Wood St. Splitting the school between two campuses was part of the BOLD Facilities Plan, due to the large number of students in the Dennis boundary and a waiting list made necessary by the limited space in the original West Main Street building. But even with two buildings, the school is overcrowded and those two buildings are the oldest in the district, he said. The Lincoln Park site was the only option the board found in the West End where Dennis is located.

The waiver that Decatur Public Schools received from the General Assembly to build a new Dennis School with COVID relief funds is not dependent on that new building being in Lincoln Park.

“The waiver is not location-specific” Swarthout said.

An application to the Illinois State Board of Education for those funds and a request to grant more time to use the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024 or returned to the federal government, was at first denied.

The district made necessary changes to the application and resubmitted it, and it was approved the second time, but the deadline is firm, said Jackie Matthews, spokeswoman for ISBE.

“For ISBE, it's about the end date,” she said. “There's no flexibility. They must be spent by the that date or they don't get reimbursed (for building costs).”

With just over two years remaining, and no site chosen since Lincoln Park is off the table, the question is, will the district have time to secure a new site, get a design and prepare bidding documents and still get the building finished before that date.

“Cost incurred beyond that date would require a different funding source (other than the ESSER funds),” Matthews said.