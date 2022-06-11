Community Foundation awards $427,000 in scholarships

“The Community Foundation of Macon County is very proud to make available a large number of college scholarships for graduating high school seniors and current college students,” said Kathy Carter, scholarship coordinator. “As the cost of a college education continues to rise, it becomes increasingly important that students have access to the support they need to fulfill their dreams and limit student loans. We have donors, each very passionate about education, to thank for these scholarships. We continue to encourage others to follow their example by establishing their own scholarship funds with the Community Foundation.”