Community Foundation awards $427,000 in scholarships

DECATUR – The Community Foundation of Macon County has awarded $427,000 in scholarships to local students.
“The Community Foundation of Macon County is very proud to make available a large number of college scholarships for graduating high school seniors and current college students,” said Kathy Carter, scholarship coordinator. “As the cost of a college education continues to rise, it becomes increasingly important that students have access to the support they need to fulfill their dreams and limit student loans. We have donors, each very passionate about education, to thank for these scholarships. We continue to encourage others to follow their example by establishing their own scholarship funds with the Community Foundation.”
Several of the scholarships are renewable for multiple years.
Lynn D. Augustine Memorial Scholarship
People are also reading…
Elizabeth Fawley, Maroa-Forsyth High School, $2,000
Zachariah Jalley, Warrensburg-Latham High School, $2,000
Lula Sassano, St. Teresa High School, $2,000
Isabella Tate, Eisenhower High School, $2,000
Oakley Tate, Eisenhower High School, $2,000
Matt and Natalie Beck/YLIA Leadership Scholarship
Raleigh Allen, Mount Zion High School, $500
SuEllen Brauer Scholarship
Brayden Thomas, Eisenhower High School, $1,000
Lois M. Chervinko Memorial Scholarship
Caroline Flora, Mount Zion High School, $1,500
Blake Cowden/YLIA Leadership Scholarship
Zachariah Jalley, Warrensburg-Latham High School, $1,000
Decatur High School Class of 1927 Memorial Scholarship
Emma Chavira, MacArthur High School, $1,000
Evan Mellon, Eisenhower High School, $1,000
Emma Stoneburg, St. Teresa High School, $1,000
Golden K Kiwanis Club of Decatur Scholarship
Rosemary Ellison, Mount Zion High School, $1,000
Erika Flickinger, St. Teresa High School, $1,000
Tyler Heldt, Decatur Christian High School, $1,000
Beth Stacey, Sangamon Valley High School, $1,000
Rachel Wisner, Maroa-Forsyth High School, $1,000
Roberta K. Gorden Scholarship
Lillie Sherrerd, MacArthur High School, $1,000
L. Mark Hanover Memorial Scholarship
Simone Chang, Warrensburg-Latham High School, $1,000
Walter and Inabell Kirby Memorial Scholarship
Aubree Brown, Eisenhower High School, $3,000
Cordelia Mata, MacArthur High School, $3,000
Leading the Way Scholarship
Grace Buxton, St. Teresa High School, $500
Fynesse Jones, MacArthur High School, $500
Nakya Smith, Eisenhower High School, $500
MacArthur Class of 2010 Scholarship
Zahra Haji, MacArthur High School, $500
MacArthur Lady Generals Award
Emma Chavira, MacArthur High School, $1,000
Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District Scholarship
Lucas Clapp, Meridian High School, $2,500
Zannie Rawls, Jr. Football Scholarship
Trenton Bollhorst-Horn, MacArthur High School, $500
Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship
Makenzie Franklin, Warrensburg-Latham High School, $500
Sierra Hiser, Mount Zion High School, $500
Madison Sapp, Meridian High School, $500
Norman Lee Stewart Education Scholarship
William Swenson, MacArthur High School, $1,000
Susan and Lloyd Swanson Memorial Scholarship
Raleigh Allen, Mount Zion High School, $1,000
Madison Prasun, St. Teresa High School, $1,000
James W. Thomas Education Scholarship
Lania Brown, Eisenhower High School, $500
The Claud Thompson Decatur Industrial Electric Scholarship
Emma Mallory, Mount Zion High School, $1,000
The Charles William Turner Award
Jack Kramer, St. Teresa High School, $250
Robert G. and Mildred R. Turner Memorial Scholarship
Daniel Flores, MacArthur High School, $1,500
Robin Vogel Memorial Scholarship
Aubree Brown, Eisenhower High School, $1,250
Wiesemann Family Scholarship for YLIA
Brandon Kondritz, Mt. Zion High School, $2,500
Robert and Joy Witt Scholarship
Conor Malone, Eisenhower High School, $1,000
David Petrowsky Soccer Scholarship (YMCA)
Christian Schanefelt, Warrensburg-Latham High School, $500
Raegan Watts, Maroa-Forsyth High School, $500
Meet the Herald & Review's 20 Under 40 for 2020
The Herald & Review and its partner, the Community Foundation of Macon County, are proud to recognize these members of our community who make a difference in many ways. Meet this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Get to know Daniel Bennick, owner of Interchem Polymers, Inc. and Procoat Painting Plus, LLC, and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
20 under 40: Jared Bohland, client services ccoordinator for the Dove, Inc. Domestic Violence Program
Get to know Jared Bohland, client services ccoordinator for the Dove, Inc. Domestic Violence Program and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Get to know Abby Corzine, cashier and BSA Officer at First National Bank of Assumption and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Get to know Dan Diskey, operations manager, Global Business Services, Archer Daniels Midland Co., and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
20 under 40: Nikki L. Garry, financial coach and educator, founder and owner of Your Money Matters, LLC
Get to know Nikki L. Garry, financial coach and educator, founder and owner of Your Money Matters, LLC and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Get to know Evan Hall, agent with First Mid Insurance Group and co-owner of Mike Hall Auction Co., and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
20 under 40: Mikayla Lehman, athletic director at Decatur Christian School and marketing coordinator at Trump Direct
Get to know Mikayla Lehman, athletic director and head girls varsity basketball coach at Decatur Christian School and marketing coordinator at Trump Direct and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Get to know BJ Leonard, missions pastor at First Christian Church and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Get to know Anthony Mansur, principal of Stevenson Elementary School and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Get to know Travis Mansur, associate veterinarian at Northgate Pet Clinic and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Meet Kimberly McGregor, registered nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital, volleyball coach at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and St. Teresa High School and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Get to know Zane Peterson, real estate professional with Main Place Real Estate and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Get to know Damien T. Schlitt, licensed architect and associate director of Education Design Studio, BLDD Architects and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
20 under 40: Lindsey Shelton, assistant state’s attorney at the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Get to know Lindsey Shelton, assistant state’s attorney at the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Get to know Rachel Strode, regional private client manager at Busey Bank and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Meet Alyssa (Aly) Swengel, yoga teacher, clinical massage therapist and director of the Decatur Wellness Collective and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
20 under 40: Krystle Tempel, owner of Board Knight and health educator at the Macon County Health Department
Get to know Krystle Tempel, owner of Board Knight and health educator at the Macon County Health Department, and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Get to know Tara Ulis, owner of Ulis Crisis Intervention & Consulting Services, LLC and licensed clinical social worker at Decatur Police Department and Decatur Memorial Hospital, and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
20 under 40: Lucas Williams, vice president, branch manager, loan officer at Scott State Bank in Mount Zion
Get to know Lucas Williams, vice president, branch manager and loan officer at Scott State Bank in Mount Zion and one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter