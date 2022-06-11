 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Foundation awards $427,000 in scholarships

DECATUR – The Community Foundation of Macon County has awarded $427,000 in scholarships to local students.

“The Community Foundation of Macon County is very proud to make available a large number of college scholarships for graduating high school seniors and current college students,” said Kathy Carter, scholarship coordinator. “As the cost of a college education continues to rise, it becomes increasingly important that students have access to the support they need to fulfill their dreams and limit student loans. We have donors, each very passionate about education, to thank for these scholarships. We continue to encourage others to follow their example by establishing their own scholarship funds with the Community Foundation.”

Several of the scholarships are renewable for multiple years.

Lynn D. Augustine Memorial Scholarship

Elizabeth Fawley, Maroa-Forsyth High School, $2,000

Zachariah Jalley, Warrensburg-Latham High School, $2,000

Lula Sassano, St. Teresa High School, $2,000

Isabella Tate, Eisenhower High School, $2,000

Oakley Tate, Eisenhower High School, $2,000

Matt and Natalie Beck/YLIA Leadership Scholarship

Raleigh Allen, Mount Zion High School, $500

SuEllen Brauer Scholarship

Brayden Thomas, Eisenhower High School, $1,000

Lois M. Chervinko Memorial Scholarship

Caroline Flora, Mount Zion High School, $1,500

Blake Cowden/YLIA Leadership Scholarship

Zachariah Jalley, Warrensburg-Latham High School, $1,000

Decatur High School Class of 1927 Memorial Scholarship

Emma Chavira, MacArthur High School, $1,000

Evan Mellon, Eisenhower High School, $1,000

Emma Stoneburg, St. Teresa High School, $1,000

Golden K Kiwanis Club of Decatur Scholarship

Rosemary Ellison, Mount Zion High School, $1,000

Erika Flickinger, St. Teresa High School, $1,000

Tyler Heldt, Decatur Christian High School, $1,000

Beth Stacey, Sangamon Valley High School, $1,000

Rachel Wisner, Maroa-Forsyth High School, $1,000

Roberta K. Gorden Scholarship

Lillie Sherrerd, MacArthur High School, $1,000

L. Mark Hanover Memorial Scholarship

Simone Chang, Warrensburg-Latham High School, $1,000

Walter and Inabell Kirby Memorial Scholarship

Aubree Brown, Eisenhower High School, $3,000

Cordelia Mata, MacArthur High School, $3,000

Leading the Way Scholarship

Grace Buxton, St. Teresa High School, $500

Fynesse Jones, MacArthur High School, $500

Nakya Smith, Eisenhower High School, $500

MacArthur Class of 2010 Scholarship

Zahra Haji, MacArthur High School, $500

MacArthur Lady Generals Award

Emma Chavira, MacArthur High School, $1,000

Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District Scholarship

Lucas Clapp, Meridian High School, $2,500

Zannie Rawls, Jr. Football Scholarship

Trenton Bollhorst-Horn, MacArthur High School, $500

Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship

Makenzie Franklin, Warrensburg-Latham High School, $500

Sierra Hiser, Mount Zion High School, $500

Madison Sapp, Meridian High School, $500

Norman Lee Stewart Education Scholarship

William Swenson, MacArthur High School, $1,000

Susan and Lloyd Swanson Memorial Scholarship

Raleigh Allen, Mount Zion High School, $1,000

Madison Prasun, St. Teresa High School, $1,000

James W. Thomas Education Scholarship

Lania Brown, Eisenhower High School, $500

The Claud Thompson Decatur Industrial Electric Scholarship

Emma Mallory, Mount Zion High School, $1,000

The Charles William Turner Award

Jack Kramer, St. Teresa High School, $250

Robert G. and Mildred R. Turner Memorial Scholarship

Daniel Flores, MacArthur High School, $1,500

Robin Vogel Memorial Scholarship

Aubree Brown, Eisenhower High School, $1,250

Wiesemann Family Scholarship for YLIA

Brandon Kondritz, Mt. Zion High School, $2,500

Robert and Joy Witt Scholarship

Conor Malone, Eisenhower High School, $1,000

David Petrowsky Soccer Scholarship (YMCA)

Christian Schanefelt, Warrensburg-Latham High School, $500

Raegan Watts, Maroa-Forsyth High School, $500

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

