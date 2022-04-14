Community Foundation of Macon County awards nearly $29K in grants

DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County has awarded a total of $28,800 in grants to 17 local organizations.

The grants will fund training and professional development for staff and board members in the nonprofits. The amount is the highest total since the microgrants were established in 2010.

“For nonprofit organizations, finding funding to invest in professional development can be difficult,” said Community Initiatives Manager Tony Holly. “These organizations are usually already juggling how to meet the challenges of rising expenses and shrinking budgets. And yet, offering staff and board development opportunities is critical in improving retention, engagement and productivity."

The 2022 microgrant recipients and individual grant awards are:

The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, $2,000

The Boy Scouts of America, Greater St. Louis Area Council, $1,900

CHELP, $2,000

Children’s Museum of Illinois, $1,883

Decatur Day Care Center, $1,400

Decatur Family YMCA, $1,375

Decatur Memorial Foundation, $2,000

Energy Assistance Foundation, $800

The Good Samaritan Inn, $2,000

Heritage Behavioral Health Center, $1,500

Macon Resources Inc., $1,295

Millikin University, $2,000

PawPrint Ministries Comfort Dogs, $2,000

Prairieland Service Coordination Inc., $1,520

The Salvation Army of Decatur and Macon County, $2,000

Scovill Zoo, $2,000

Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy, $1,189

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

