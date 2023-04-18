DECATUR — Louella Peckert tried out a child-size pair of crutches at the Children's Museum of Illinois before sitting down in the medical center area so fellow Johns Hill Magnet School kindergartner Maria McCrory could pretend to take her blood pressure.

“I love it,” Louella said of the Children's Museum. “I love everything about it.”

Maria agreed, first saying she liked the downstairs stations best, then changed her mind.

“I like it (upstairs), too,” she said. “I like it all.”

Thanks to the Community Foundation of Macon County, all 700 kindergarten students in Decatur Public Schools are visiting the Children's Museum at no cost. Schools are scheduled on different days and times.

“This was a great opportunity for the foundation that Ashley (Grayned, executive director of Innovative Programs and Strategic Planning for Decatur Public Schools) and Rikki (Parker, executive director of the Children's Museum) brought to us for collaboration and to bring Decatur Public Schools children here for a visit,” said Natalie Beck, executive director of the Community Foundation. “For many of them, it's their first visit to the facility.”

Before COVID, Grayned said, Decatur schools scheduled field trips to the museum regularly, but like so many other in-person activities, that was suspended for the pandemic. Now that things are back to normal, teachers have been asking when the museum visits would come back because the kids enjoy it so much, and learn while they play.

Parker has been with the museum just less than a year and said she was pleased to be part of offering kids the chance to visit.

“We call ourselves a hands-on, experiential learning facility,” she said. “That's what we're all about and that's what the kindergartners are experiencing over the next three weeks. We're also offering a learning lab which is supplemental education. They go into the classroom, there's an education coordinator that offers an activity with sensory activity, digging through sand and guessing what objects they have, and then they create a visual representation of what they've done.”

Louella's mother, Hollie Peckert, teaches first grade at Johns Hill and was able to tag along as a parent chaperon on Tuesday. She said Louella was so excited on Monday night that she could hardly sleep and got up bright and early to be ready.

“There's a lot of information that kids can get from picking up on sensory play,” Peckert said. “Learning through play is pretty important for kids.”

Tuesday was Trey Reed's first time visiting the Children's Museum, said his mother, Raven Starks, who recorded a video on her phone as Trey, wearing a painting vest to protect his clothes, slapped paint on a glass wall and even got some on his forehead. Kids are encouraged not only to paint, but to clean off what they've painted so the glass is ready for the next child, and the kids in Trey's group did that with as much enthusiasm as they painted.

“Any time we get a free play opportunity, it helps them with their social-emotional skill, where they get to learn how to take turns, how to share, how to be a friend, how to do give-and-take, and free play also really helps with their imagination and giving them an outlet for unstructured learning, so they can apply what they've learned in their structured lessons in an unstructured play time,” said Jessica Cameron, one of the kindergarten teachers.

