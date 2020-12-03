Community Foundation scholarship applications for Macon County students available as of Jan. 1

DECATUR — High school seniors and current college students can begin applying for The Community Foundation of Macon County scholarships as of Jan. 1.

The scholarships range from $250 to $6,000 and benefit approximately 50 Macon County students a year. Electronic applications are available at www.maconcountygives.org and completed applications are due by March 1.

Only electronic applications will be considered.

The Herald & Review 20 Under 40 for 2020

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.