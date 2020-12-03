 Skip to main content
Community Foundation scholarship applications for Macon County students available as of Jan. 1
Community Foundation
DECATUR — High school seniors and current college students can begin applying for The Community Foundation of Macon County scholarships as of Jan. 1.

The scholarships range from $250 to $6,000 and benefit approximately 50 Macon County students a year. Electronic applications are available at www.maconcountygives.org and completed applications are due by March 1.

Only electronic applications will be considered.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

