Community Foundation scholarship applications for Macon County students available as of Jan. 1

DECATUR — High school seniors and current college students can begin applying for The Community Foundation of Macon County scholarships as of Jan. 1.
The scholarships range from $250 to $6,000 and benefit approximately 50 Macon County students a year. Electronic applications are available at www.maconcountygives.org and completed applications are due by March 1.
Only electronic applications will be considered.
