DECATUR -- The Community Foundation is accepting applications for its scholarship program.

Graduating high school seniors who have been accepted to an accredited college or university can apply at maconcountygives.org. Scholarships range from $500 to $6,000.

Non-traditional adult students who are at least age 24 and are continuing their educations after an interruption can also apply for scholarships, which can range up to $2,500.

Awards will be announced in May. Details about eligibility are available at the Foundation's website. For questions about scholarships, contact Kathy Carter, kcarter@maconcountygives.org or call 217-220-1363 or 217-429-3000.