Community Foundation to receive racial equity training

DECATUR — The Community Foundation of Macon County is one of only 13 community foundations nationwide to be chosen to receive Community Foundation Racial Equity Training from ABFE.

The organization, established in 1971 as the Association of Black Foundation Executives, is a membership-based philanthropy that advocates for investments in Black communities.

The participating foundations were selected through a competitive process and range in asset size from $21 million to $594 million. The group includes several who are role models for their efforts in promoting racial equity in the large communities they serve.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This program is designed to help community foundations foster a deeper understanding and shared appreciation for what it means to advance racial equity as an organization, both operationally and programmatically,” says Kyumon Murrell, senior program coordinator, philanthropic advising services, ABFE.

The focused racial equity trainings will be offered to staff, senior leadership and trustees.

“This is not just a national acknowledgment of the good work we are already doing in this area at The Community Foundation,” says Community Foundation President and CEO Natalie Beck. “This training is an opportunity to further equip our staff and trustees with the shared knowledge, skills and tools needed to better understand the foundations of race, racism, and racial equity. This will help us become even more deliberate in our work to advance racial equity in our community."

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.