Community Healing Fair scheduled on April 27

DECATUR — A Community Healing Fair will be 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Old Kings Orchard Community Center.

The event is co-sponsored by Macon County HEALS, Old Kings Orchard Community Center, Baby TALK, Empowerment Opportunity Center, United Way and MRI Kids/Bright Start in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, which is April 24-30. Other sponsors are Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.

The fair will highlight social service agencies that work with victims of crime, with games and activities for families, animals from Scovill Zoo, a bounce house, food catered by Good Samaritan Inn, a DJ and door prizes.

The event is free and open to the public. for more information, call Abby Steele at (217) 791-8084.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.