Community members express concerns over Lincoln Park proposal

Angie Miller told the board members that people who live near the park chose their homes based on the view.

“Some of the negatives are limited access to Lincoln Park, destruction of our street, and displacing wildlife and the beautiful view that we all have,” she said. “There are also flooding issues there. I hope you'll look into all options before finalizing any decisions.”

While the board does not reply to public comments, deferring those to administration for later follow-up, Superintendent Rochelle Clark did read the joint statement aloud that the district and Decatur Park District released on Monday. That statement says that the General Assembly approved the use of federal pandemic relief funds for use in building schools, and that such a building would not require a referendum or affect the annual tax levy, but that the school district and park district have not yet come to a decision whether to go forward with the proposal.

In other business, the board heard a first reading on upcoming board policy updates that include keeping the number of credits required to graduate at 22; updating curriculum to include sex education, which aligns with the Illinois state requirements, and removing a sentence in the policy about changing school buildings' names. That sentence gives the superintendent the power to make a decision without board or public input, which Clark said is not the practice of Decatur Public Schools, which is why she wanted to remove it. The board will consider approval of all policy changes at its July 12 meeting.

The board also approved one-year contracts for Juanita Morris, Decatur Public Schools Foundation coordinator for the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute, and for Zach Shields, executive director of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation; and a one-year extension to Aramark's food service contract. Schools statewide are extending contracts for a year post-pandemic rather than put expiring contracts out for bid, Clark said.

Board member Kevin Collins-Brown said there have been concerns from families and the board expressed to Aramark about the quality and quantity of food provided for school meals.

“They have the list of concerns,” he said. “This is not the first time it's been brought up.”

Board President Dan Oakes said one problem Aramark has had is supply chain issues. Sometimes they order one thing and receive something else.

“We've been in discussions about some of the things we've heard and we're meeting tomorrow,” Clark said.

Board Vice President Andrew Taylor said he also wanted to consider changing the rule that students cannot go back for seconds. If a child is still hungry, he said, he wants to allow them to ask for more food, and get it, because some students count on their school lunch as their main meal of the day.

“I'd be willing (for the district) to pay for that,” he said.

The issue there, Clark said, is that Aramark has to provide food for the whole school and can't plan for seconds because they might not have enough to give extra food to every child, and they can't give one child seconds and refuse another because there isn't enough to go around.

Board member Regan Lewis said she hopes the board will be able to consider all those points next year when the food service contract goes out for bid again.

