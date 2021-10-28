Community Peace Summit planned for Nov. 3 in Decatur

DECATUR – A Community Peace Summit will be held noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at The Salvation Army, featuring Dwayne Bryant, founder and CEO of Inner Vision International.
The summit will include a panel of youth and community leaders, led by Bryant and Keyria Rodgers, director of Millikin University's criminal justice department. The event is sponsored by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education and hosted by The Salvation Army, Inner Vision, Illinois Humanities, Millikin, Envisioning Justice, The Tjaty Group and Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program Inc.
The summit, part 1 of 4, has the theme of “What's going on in Decatur?” with a focus on police and community relations. Registration is required, online at bit.ly/PeaceHub1 or by phone, (217) 872-3721.
Three more events are planned, for Feb. 2, May 4 and Aug. 3.
A light lunch will be available.
