Community Peace Summit planned for Nov. 3 in Decatur

Dwayne Bryant speaks to a group gathered on Monday during a Peace Summit with keynote speakers Millikin's criminal justice program Keyria Rodgers and Dwayne Bryant in the Community Center at Salvation Army in Decatur. Bryant is a motivational speaker and an author of The STOP: Improving Police & Community Relations.

Decatur police Chief Shane Brandel speaks in August 2021 about what's being done to address violence and shootings. 

DECATUR – A Community Peace Summit will be held noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at The Salvation Army, featuring Dwayne Bryant, founder and CEO of Inner Vision International.

The summit will include a panel of youth and community leaders, led by Bryant and Keyria Rodgers, director of Millikin University's criminal justice department. The event is sponsored by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education and hosted by The Salvation Army, Inner Vision, Illinois Humanities, Millikin, Envisioning Justice, The Tjaty Group and Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program Inc.

The summit, part 1 of 4, has the theme of “What's going on in Decatur?” with a focus on police and community relations. Registration is required, online at bit.ly/PeaceHub1 or by phone, (217) 872-3721.

Three more events are planned, for Feb. 2, May 4 and Aug. 3.

A light lunch will be available.

