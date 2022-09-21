 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community service fair scheduled in Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools Student Services department will host a community services fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Eisenhower High School.

Sponsored by McKinney-Vento and Helping Hands, the fair will bring together service providers including child care, health, education, fitness, housing, employment and finances in one place.

The event is open to the public.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

