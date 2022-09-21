Community service fair scheduled in Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools Student Services department will host a community services fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Eisenhower High School.
Sponsored by McKinney-Vento and Helping Hands, the fair will bring together service providers including child care, health, education, fitness, housing, employment and finances in one place.
The event is open to the public.
These groups benefited from the 2021 WSOY Community Food Drive
Baby Talk Warmline Assistance - $7,500
Blue Mound Food Pantry - $14,500
Catholic Charites Food Pantry ($373,900) Meals on Wheels (18,800)
Crossing Healthcare Prescription Gardens - $58,500
God's Shelter of Love - $11,500
Good Samaritan Inn - $127,500
Helping Hands Food Pantry - $14,250
Mt. Zion Food Pantry - $11,500
New Vision Food Pantry - $7,500
Richland Community College Food Pantry - $5,750
Extended Hands/Reasonable Services - $141,500
Salvation Army Food Pantry - $241,900
Big Blue Backpack ($14,500)
Northeast Community Fund Food Pantry ($355,100) Thanksgiving Basket Project ($84,900)
