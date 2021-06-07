Concerned Community Citizens support Dase for interim superintendent of Decatur schools

DECATUR — The Concerned Community Citizens held a news conference Monday to encourage the Decatur school board to name Jeff Dase as the district's interim superintendent.

According to Patricia West, president of the Metro Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, the board instead plans to name a retired superintendent to work part time during the search for a replacement for Superintendent Paul Fregeau, whose last day will be June 30. The interim superintendent would work a total of 120 days, she said, and that isn't enough to run a district the size of Decatur, with almost 9,000 students.

“Planning to hire someone part time to run a district the size of Decatur is a bad decision,” West said. “Who would run a district the size of Decatur with a part time leader? A business does not function like that. It is irresponsible to believe this is the best solution for our District. Decatur needs a strong, full time interim superintendent who is familiar with our issues and has a proven record of increasing student academic achievement and graduation rates. With the turmoil caused by COVID this past year and our students only being in person in the classroom setting for two months, Decatur School District needs continuity, consistency, and familiarity to tackle the challenges we face.”

Decatur schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said Monday the district had no comment, and the board packet does not contain a name or proposed contract for the interim superintendent.

The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, in the first-floor board room at the Keil Administration Building. Meetings are also live-streamed on the district's Facebook page.

Dase, who currently serves as an assistant superintendent, has been with the district for two years and his contract was extended by the school board in January 2020 until June 2025, over the objections of the Decatur Education Association and the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants, as he was only six months into his original contract at the time.

In several recent board meetings, other community members have spoken during public participation urging the board to choose Dase for the interim position and consider him to take on the role permanently.

West said the school board had created the Resolution on Racism to address inequities regarding Black students and staff, and that the district has had trouble retaining Black staff. Hiring Dase to serve as interim would be a wise choice, she said.

“Last week, members of the Black community met with the school board members regarding the process of hiring an interim superintendent,” West said. “Our concerns have been met with very little regard for our concerns about educating our children.”

There is apparently no policy for the process of choosing an interim superintendent, West said, and the board has not been transparent.

“They were unable to articulate a policy, practice or procedure for the selection of an interim superintendent,” she said.

Shemuel Sanders brought youngsters from Shemilah Outreach Center to the event and the young people stood with the group during the news conference. The students have met Dase, Sanders said, and know of his concern for the schools.

“They see Mr. Dase come in and they know the importance of what he's doing,” Sanders said. “They've been to some marches with me, and they've seen Mr. Dase out there, and him supporting the community as well as supporting the youth, so that's why we came out here today.”

