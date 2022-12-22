 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION | LABOR

Construction trades class to start in January

DECATUR — A class on careers in the construction trades will begin in January.

Workforce Investment Solutions and Decatur's Building Trades Unions will offer the classes. Requirements include: minimum age of 18, possess a driver's license or the ability to obtain one; Illinois resident; high school diploma or GED.

Students will be able to earn certifications required to work in the building trades and earn while they learn. For information, contact Workforce Investment Solutions, 217-875-8751 and complete an application at worknetdecatur.org.

Contact Valerie Wells at 217-421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

