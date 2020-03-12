Coronavirus: How Decatur Public Schools, Millikin, Richland are responding

“We had spring break (the week of March 2),” said Warrensburg-Latham Superintendent Kristen Kendrick-Weikle. “Custodial maintenance sprayed as they do during a heavy flu season and the spray we use kills the germs related to coronavirus and flu. They will continue to spray as needed, a few times a week. We made sure classrooms are stocked with disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and Kleenex, and we're asking teachers to review proper hand-washing techniques. At the elementary, they're showing videos to reinforce (those techniques) with visualization.”

They have also installed more automatic hand sanitizers in addition to the ones already in place.

The Lutheran School Association's Superintendent Jeff Holmes placed an update on the school's Facebook page for families with details on the school's plans in the event a member of the school community has symptoms and also in the event authorities recommend closing schools. Unless that happens, the plans are to continue the cold and flu season procedures already being followed: using cleaners formulated to kill the flu virus, paying special attention to cleaning surfaces such as door handles, light switches, computer keyboards and toilet flush handles; reinforce the need to wash hands often and well, and being prepared.