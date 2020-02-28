Coronavirus outbreaks worry Illinois students studying abroad, while colleges cancel some overseas programs. ‘Doing everything I can to stay safe and healthy.’

CHICAGO — Grace Palmeri of Aurora decided to study abroad in Florence this semester to learn more about her Italian heritage and immerse herself in the culture of her ancestral homeland.

But just as the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student began acclimating to her new life and routine overseas, a recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases ignited anxiety and fear across her host country: Authorities reported 400 confirmed cases of the new virus in Italy earlier this week, a 25% increase in a period of about 24 hours.

“There aren’t as many tourists, and more and more people are wearing masks,” said 20-year-old Palmeri, describing the scene in Florence, the capital city of the Tuscany region in central Italy. “The local supermarkets are selling out of masks and hand sanitizer, and my roommates and I have stocked up on all cleaning supplies for at least the next few weeks. … I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little concerned about the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, but I am doing everything I can to stay safe and healthy.”