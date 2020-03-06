Coronavirus precaution: Decatur schools plan 'focused cleaning' in buildings during spring break

At this time, there are no reported cases in Macon County or connected to District #61 , and we are not considering closing schools, based on the recommendation of local health authorities. However, we are closely following information on COVID-19 and will continue to update you as information is shared with us.

Since this virus is very new, health authorities continue to carefully watch how this virus spreads. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers this virus to be a serious public health concern, and it is working hard to learn as much as possible about it so that we can better understand how it spreads and causes illness. You can learn more at the link above; this piece produced by the Illinois Department of Public Health specifically for schools is also helpful.