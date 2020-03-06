Coronavirus precaution: Decatur schools plan 'focused cleaning' in buildings during spring break

DECATUR — Decatur school staff during spring break will give all buildings a "focused cleaning" in light of the coronavirus threat, spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said in a statement Friday.
A letter went out to district staff and parents on Friday, reading in part:
"At this time, there are no reported cases in Macon County or connected to District 61," the letter reads, "and we are not considering closing schools, based on the recommendation of local health authorities. However, we are closely following information on COVID-19 and will continue to update you as information is shared with us."
The letter lists the flu-like symptoms of the virus to watch for, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing, and urges proactive measures for district staff and families: staying home when ill, cleaning and disinfecting, regular and thorough hand-washing, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discarding it, and not sharing cups, utensils, dishes or towels.
March 9-13 is spring break.
President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $8.3 billion coronavirus response funding bill at the White House. Fourteen people have died in the United States.
Illinois public health officials reported Thursday that a fifth person in the state has been infected with the novel coronavirus, but they insist the overall risk to the public remains low. The latest case involves a man in his 20s who recently returned to Chicago from Italy, where more than 100 people have died from the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19. The Illinois patient was being isolated Thursday at Rush University Medical Center and was reported in stable condition.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is also meeting with local health officials to discuss coronavirus on Friday. The meeting is planned at Crossing Healthcare.
Text of the letter to parents:
Good morning DPS staff and families! The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are writing to update you on the most current recommendations of local, state, and federal health authorities regarding health risks associated with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). In partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, Macon County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, District #61 is working to ensure our schools remain safe for students and staff.
At this time, there are no reported cases in Macon County or connected to District #61, and we are not considering closing schools, based on the recommendation of local health authorities. However, we are closely following information on COVID-19 and will continue to update you as information is shared with us.
What do we know?
Since this virus is very new, health authorities continue to carefully watch how this virus spreads. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers this virus to be a serious public health concern, and it is working hard to learn as much as possible about it so that we can better understand how it spreads and causes illness. You can learn more at the link above; this piece produced by the Illinois Department of Public Health specifically for schools is also helpful.
Symptoms
Information to date suggests that COVID-19 causes mild-to-moderate illness and symptoms like the flu, including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. As with seasonal flu and strep infections, there are precautions we can all take to remain as healthy as possible.
What is District #61 doing?
We are taking practical steps to ensure that our buildings are safe places to work:
- Encouraging staff members (and students) who are sick to stay home.
- Continuing to clean and disinfect our schools and buildings each day, plus a focused cleaning while students and staff are out of school buildings on Spring Break next week, March 10-13.
- Communicating regularly with neighboring school districts and our local municipalities to ensure we’re sharing key information.
Reminders for DPS Staff and Families
Everyone should continue to practice general flu prevention measures, and should be particularly vigilant in ensuring students do the same.
- Practice good hand hygiene. Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue. You can also cough or sneeze into your sleeve. Throw used tissues in the trash and immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid sharing drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, dishes, towels, or other items. Wash these items thoroughly with soap and water after use.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick whenever possible (at least three feet).
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work, or school, especially when someone is ill.
- In general, stay healthy! Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.
FAQs
- Schools are cleaned and disinfected each night. Custodians will also do a focused cleaning while students and staff are out of school buildings on Spring Break next week, and Alltown will continue cleaning and sanitizing buses.
- Any children who appear to be ill, or who report feeling unwell, are sent to the school nurse, who makes an assessment and, if appropriate, sends the child home.
- We are watching our attendance patterns to see if there is an uptick in absences (to date, this has not occurred).
- We encourage you to keep your child at home if they are sick.
- The IDPH does not recommend closing schools at this time.
It bears repeating: please stay home if you’re feeling sick. Call your doctor and let them know your symptoms and travel history.
Healthcare Systems Preparedness for COVID-19
