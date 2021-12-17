Correction

MacArthur High School teacher Jonathan Hartzmark's name was misspelled in Friday's story, "First semester success." The newspaper erred.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
MacArthur High School teacher Jonathan Hartzmark's name was misspelled in Friday's story, "First semester success." The newspaper erred.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
The district plans a “boot camp” the first week of January, with grade-level meetings to review the Student Code of Conduct, from dress code violations to physical altercations and threats to staff.
Millikin University said pastor's removal is effective immediately.
Sunday's winter commencement had some unusual speakers.
Teachers from several Central Illinois school districts have filed a lawsuit against their districts and state officials over mask and vaccine mandates. The plaintiffs are represented by Thomas DeVore.
In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.
Teachers from several Central Illinois school districts have filed a lawsuit against their districts and state officials over mask and vaccine mandates. The plaintiffs are represented by Thomas DeVore.
Millikin University issues apology for pastor's commencement comments on gender during Sunday's commencement ceremony.
Warrensburg-Latham Elementary School was magically transformed into Whoville overnight on Monday, and the Grinch himself visited to read to the kids during the day.
Changes in bus routes and additional drivers should correct the transportation snags in the Decatur Public Schools and will take effect in January.
Decatur Public Schools' Prep Academy celebrated on Thursday the successful completion of the first semester. Students in the academy, if they complete all four years, will graduate with an associate's degree at the same time they graduate high school.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.