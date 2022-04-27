Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alejandro Lara is a student in cross-categorical special education at MacArthur High School, not in Life Skills as was reported in the story "Bringing 'so much joy" on A1 of Wednesday's Herald & Review.

