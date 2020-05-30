COVID-19 spells end of Macon County kids' path to National Spelling Bee

DECATUR — Maroa-Forsyth sixth-grader Arnav Kolluru took home the Macon County Spelling Bee trophy in February.
If he had won the Regional Spelling Bee on March 21 in Decatur, he would have been spending this week in Washington, D.C., competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Like the other spellers, Arnav was upset he would not have the opportunity to compete in the future bees. The national contest was canceled on March 20 due to coronavirus concerns. Many regional bees followed shortly afterwards. “But I understand that it is important for us to stay safe during this treacherous time,” Arnav said.
“Our thoughts immediately go to our spellers and their families. The students have dedicated time and effort to their passion for learning. They should be proud of all they have accomplished by winning spelling bees at the classroom, school and regional level,” said Paige Kimble, executive director of the Scripps Bee. “Nevertheless, our first priority has to be to the health and well-being of our spellers and their families and the hundreds of staff and spectators that come together for Bee Week.”
This is the first time since World War II the contest has not taken place. The spelling bee began in 1925.
As a sixth-grader, Arnav will have two more years to try for the National Spelling Bee. He said he will continue to prepare by studying more words.
“I will probably read from the dictionary, Merriam-Webster Unabridged,” he said. “I do some practicing. They have daily practices.”
Arnav will still have competition.
Brayden Beard, seventh-grader from Richland County Middle School, won second place in the Richland County competition. Although winning the competition would have been exciting, the middle schooler was hoping to take a trip to the nation’s capital and see the sights. “And it would be fun to be in the spelling bee,” he said. “But this gives me more time to do other stuff.”
Brayden will have another opportunity to compete again next year. He said he will take a break from studying before he has to prepare for more bees. “The list is a lot longer for the state one,” he said.
For some spellers, this was their last chance to be on stage competing.
An update on the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/QnpASlp7VL pic.twitter.com/1otWz6jQIb— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) April 21, 2020
A few months ago, Wyatt Baker, eighth-grader from Richland County Middle School, was disappointed he would not have the opportunity to compete in the regional spelling bee. “But I’m fine with it now,” he said.
Wyatt won first place in the Richland County contest and would have competed in the regional competition in Decatur.
The 2020 bees were his last chance to compete in the spelling contests. Wyatt said he enjoys the bees, but the sport comes easy to him. “I hadn’t prepared much by the time quarantine started,” he said. “I was going to start preparing through that week, then everything started getting canceled.”
The opportunity to compete this year would have been exciting for Wyatt. But high school is in the near future and he is ready to move on. “I’ve come to terms with it,” he said.
As the dates grew closer, Macon-Piatt County Regional Superintendent Matt Snyder and bee organizers had to make a decision about the future of the local 2020 spelling bees. The plan was to postpone the regional spelling bee, which was scheduled for March 21, until further information became available. “Once Scripp decided to cancel the entire National Spelling Bee competition, then we decided that was the best decision based on the information,” he said.
Snyder understood the students were disappointed in the cancellations. “They work really hard all year round,” he said. “For our winner to get to go to Washington and compete in the National Spelling is a huge achievement.”
The experience of visiting the capitol and other historical monuments is exciting for the students and their families. According to Snyder, the competition is impressive as well. “It is run so well and is such a great event,” he said.
The school district has been attempting to communicate with parents and students about the future of the spelling bees. “They have been doing this year after year. I know the work they’ve put into it,” Snyder said. “It’s amazing the words that they spell and the poise that they have. To get up in front of a group of people and do that is really something to see.”
For many families, the spelling bees are a serious sport.
Maroa-Forsyth eighth grader Isabella Nilles and her sister, fifth grader Katherine Nilles, were set to compete against each other in the Regional Bee.
Isabella said she had her eye on the national competition. “I’m a little over it now,” she said. “It’s now a relief that I don’t have to study anymore.”
The eighth grader has competed at the regional level in the past, but never with one of her sisters. “But it’s just like any other round,” she said.
Katherine was looking forward to the opportunity to compete at the regional level. “I was kind of excited to go against my sister,” she said.
“We like to beat each other,” Isabella said.
Isabella and Katherine’s mother Sandra Nilles, was disappointed as well that the bees were canceled.
“We’ve always worked really hard as a family,” she said. “They come from a real competitive school. They have some of the top contenders.”
For two members of the family to make it through the school round was exciting for their mother. She was also ready for the regional competition. “It’s not really a surprise,” Sandra Nilles said. “It’s something we try to work on every month.”
The Nilles family has another daughter who competes as well. The sisters have competed with each other in other spelling bees. “There have been years where one of my girls will beat the other in one competition, then we have a later round and a different girl beat a different sister,” Sandra Nilles said. “You never know who’s going to come out ahead.”
Their mother admits she was upset with the competitions’ cancelations, but she wasn’t surprised. “We saw the writing on the wall,” Sandra Nilles said. “By the time we got the final cancelation, we were in tears. But it was obvious.”
As an eighth grader, Isabella will not have an opportunity to compete again. Her mother had hoped the bee organizers would have given the students extra time for eligibility.
“I wish there was some way they could still go back and have one more tryout during this special time of year,” Sandra Nilles said. “This was Bella’s last year. We really expected her to be at the national bee.”
42nd Annual Macon County Bee in February
