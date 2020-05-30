COVID-19 spells end of Macon County kids' path to National Spelling Bee

The experience of visiting the capitol and other historical monuments is exciting for the students and their families. According to Snyder, the competition is impressive as well. “It is run so well and is such a great event,” he said.

The school district has been attempting to communicate with parents and students about the future of the spelling bees. “They have been doing this year after year. I know the work they’ve put into it,” Snyder said. “It’s amazing the words that they spell and the poise that they have. To get up in front of a group of people and do that is really something to see.”

For many families, the spelling bees are a serious sport.

Maroa-Forsyth eighth grader Isabella Nilles and her sister, fifth grader Katherine Nilles, were set to compete against each other in the Regional Bee.

Isabella said she had her eye on the national competition. “I’m a little over it now,” she said. “It’s now a relief that I don’t have to study anymore.”

The eighth grader has competed at the regional level in the past, but never with one of her sisters. “But it’s just like any other round,” she said.