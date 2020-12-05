COVID-19 testing will be required for all Illinois State University students living on campus in spring

NORMAL — All students living in Illinois State University residence halls will be screened for COVID-19 when they return in January.
“As part of the move in, they’ll be required to test,” ISU spokesman Eric Jome said Friday. “It’s so we can establish a baseline at the beginning of the semester.”
Details will be provided to affected students by University Housing Services. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 11.
In its latest coronavirus update to the campus, the university said, “The goal of COVID-19 entry testing is to provide information necessary to control outbreaks and inform public health action.”
ISU hopes to be able to use saliva-based testing developed by the University of Illinois as part of its spring testing program. However, the U of I is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand its SHIELD Illinois program beyond its own campuses.
Earlier this week, the U of I performed the 1 millionth rapid, saliva-based test on its campuses.
In reporting the milestone Friday, the U of I said the extensive testing allowed it to “quickly isolate those who tested positive, spot flare-ups and crush them before they became outbreaks.”
The ISU board of trustees has authorized ISU to enter a contract to become part of the SHIELD Illinois program once FDA approval is obtained.
In the meantime, Jome said, “We’re getting our lab set up and basically trying to get things in a row on our end so when that approval is given at the U of I, we’re ready.”
Even after FDA approval is received, “there will be a little bit of a ramp-up time,” he said.
ISU’s contract with Reditus Laboratories of Pekin to conduct on-campus testing for COVID-19 expires at the end of the year. The ISU board has a special meeting scheduled for Dec. 12. Although an agenda has not been announced, the board could consider another agreement with Reditus at that time.
Also likely to be on the agenda is a contract extension for President Larry Dietz. His latest contract expires Dec. 31 and he has announced his intention to retire June 30.
ISU is continuing voluntary on-campus testing of students as the fall semester draws to a close. All classes this week have been conducted remotely as will next week’s final exams.
The university is encouraging students to get tested before returning home and to limit activities as much as possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
ISU received 917 student test results in the past seven days, with 30 positive cases reported.
Photos: Illinois fights back as COVID-19 tears through the Midwest
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.