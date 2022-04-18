 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cyber security speaker canceled, will reschedule

Jill Reedy, the new assistant superintendent of the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education, stands next to Regional Superintendent Matt Snyder.

WARRENSBURG -- Detective Richard Wistocki, a cyber crimes expert scheduled to speak on Wednesday evening at Warrensburg-Latham High School, will not be able to appear due to a medical emergency.

The event will be rescheduled for the fall, said Superintendent Cheryl Warner.

A second speaker in the series is still scheduled and will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at The Salvation Army. Michael Deleon will discuss "raising drug-free and health kids." He is the founder of Steered Straight and Stay in Your Lane Media. The event is free and open to the public, and the event is co-sponsored by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education.

