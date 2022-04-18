Cyber security speaker canceled, will reschedule

WARRENSBURG -- Detective Richard Wistocki, a cyber crimes expert scheduled to speak on Wednesday evening at Warrensburg-Latham High School, will not be able to appear due to a medical emergency.

A second speaker in the series is still scheduled and will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at The Salvation Army. Michael Deleon will discuss "raising drug-free and health kids." He is the founder of Steered Straight and Stay in Your Lane Media. The event is free and open to the public, and the event is co-sponsored by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education.