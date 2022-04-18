Cyber security speaker canceled, will reschedule

WARRENSBURG -- Detective Richard Wistocki, a cyber crimes expert scheduled to speak on Wednesday evening at Warrensburg-Latham High School, will not be able to appear due to a medical emergency.
The event will be rescheduled for the fall, said Superintendent Cheryl Warner.
A second speaker in the series is still scheduled and will be 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at The Salvation Army. Michael Deleon will discuss "raising drug-free and health kids." He is the founder of Steered Straight and Stay in Your Lane Media. The event is free and open to the public, and the event is co-sponsored by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education.
Valerie Wells: My favorite stories from 2021
Valerie Wells looks back on her favorite stories from the year 2021.
Meeting these students and hearing their stories helped me see not only our country through their eyes, but their countries.
Johns Hill Magnet School was the oldest in the Decatur Public Schools district, and though the school has a new modern building, the old one m…
I love the Illinois Raptor Center for many reasons, not least of which is I've been able to meet, pet and sometimes kiss all kinds of birds an…
I covered religion and family as my beat for the first six years of my reporting career and have kept a soft spot for doing those stories. I s…
My parents taught me the Flag Code and all that is involved in it, including the process to retire a worn-out flag, but I had never seen it do…
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter