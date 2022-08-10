Dan Oakes reflects on his time spent on the Decatur school board

“(I thought) only six people are here and we're talking about their kids' future?” Oakes said. “It kind of lit the fuse.”
After serving seven consecutive terms on the board, Oakes announced on Tuesday that he is retiring and moving to Florida. His last school board meeting will be Aug. 23. He was first elected in 1991 and served one four-year term before losing re-election to Jeffrey Perkins. He was elected again in 1998 and has served continuously since.
He made the announcement to his fellow board members during the executive session at the Aug. 9 board meeting and the news did not become public until a news release was sent out by the district after the meeting was over. In the open session that followed the executive session, the board reviewed its policy regarding the filling of board vacancies without any mention of the news Oakes had previously shared with them.
Vice President Andrew Taylor will serve as president of the board after Oakes' departure and the board will do without a vice president until after the spring elections, when new board members will be seated and the board will choose new officers.
School board members do not receive any pay and it's a demanding position, Oakes said. It's not just two meetings a month. It's committee meetings and contract negotiations and meeting with the superintendent and reading long board packets, that can sometimes run to 500 pages, so the board member is prepared to vote on agenda items.
“And if you don't do it, how can you possibly vote or interact on anything?” Oakes said.
At present, the board is considering using the district's COVID relief funds to build a new building for American Dreamer on the site of the former Oak Grove School. That building was closed last year and demolished. The district had been granted permission to use COVID relief funds for a new Dennis, so changing the plan will require re-applying for permission to build a new American Dreamer, if that is the decision. As yet, no decision has been made, only discussed. With no alternate site for a new Dennis School available in the west end, the board members have said, a new building for Dennis will have to be put on hold for now.
Oakes is no stranger to controversy or difficult decisions. During his tenure, the school district has gone through several significant changes. He had been on the board only a short time when a fight at a football game between MacArthur and Eisenhower high school resulted in the expulsion of the students involved and the resulting controversy brought the Rev. Jesse Jackson to town, with national news coverage.
“When you think back to accomplishments, I think it's great that since I've been on he board, we've graduated 500 plus kids every year over the last 25 to 27 years,” Oakes said. “The fact that we were able to unite the community to (renovate) the two high schools was a big one. The BOLD Plan was a start. It wasn't the whole thing, but it was a start.”
The BOLD Facilities Plan, designed during Fregeau's tenure as superintendent, consolidated Parsons and Stevenson schools into one school at Parsons, Oak Grove and Franklin at Franklin, renamed Franklin Grove, converted Thomas Jefferson Middle School into the Montessori Academy for Peace, and built a new Johns Hill Magnet School, and expanded Dennis School to two campuses in the west end, among other things.
“The community was involved and saw the benefit of that,” Oakes said. “And I've had the opportunity to work with some really fine people, both on the board and district employees.”
Oakes and his wife began looking for a home in Florida in March 2021 and have had a house built for themselves there which is now finished. Closing on the property is at the end of the month, which is why Oakes resigned now instead of finishing his term, which ends in spring 2023.
The board has 60 days to fill the vacancy and is accepting applications from community members. The appointee will finish Oakes' term and, Oakes said, the hope is that the person will run in the spring municipal elections to continue serving.
“President Oakes has been a steady force on the Board for more than 20 years and we appreciate his leadership tremendously,” Clark said. “We wish him nothing but the best as he heads for retirement in Florida.”
1 of 10
When Eisenhower and MacArthur students got great experience through internships.
John Reidy
The Decatur School District internship program debuted in 2015, with the idea for students to do real work and explore career areas. This year, 40 businesses offered to host interns. Students who apply for an internship choose where they'd like to work, and of the 40, 25 were chosen by the 46 students in the program.
When Holy Family students shaved their heads in solidarity.
Herald & Review File Photo
When fifth grader Adam Carter was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma and began chemotherapy, he decided to shave his head when his hair began falling out. He wasn't alone: One by one, a number of his friends followed suit.
When the ducks at Brush College School got some special attention.
Herald & Review File Photo
In 2007, two mother ducks were raising their flock of 24, and Principal Joe Smith took care of them. Smith arrived at school as early as 5 a.m. to put out food, clean up droppings and refill the two wading pools he bought for the ducks.
When a Durfee Magnet School teacher thought outside of the box for seating.
Herald & Review File Photo
Durfee Magnet School teacher Morgan Rufty received a grant to buy exercise balls for every child in her classroom to use instead of chairs. The balls delighted the kids, and research suggests that sitting on them could improve retention and concentration.
When Christmas came early for every child at French Academy.
Herald & Review File Photo
In December 2014, Principal Julie Fane organized her Facebook friends, Heartland Community Church and others to buy Christmas presents for all 294 students at the school. The kids didn't even know they'd provided wish lists through an innocent writing assignment: If you had $20, what would you spend it on?
When student volunteers pitched in to clean up neighborhoods.
Herald & Review File Photo
MacArthur, Eisenhower and St. Teresa high schools fanned out into neighborhoods to pick up trash as part of a 2016 cooperative event between Beautify Decatur and the city of Decatur. "I just feel like it's a way to get students involved who don't usually do stuff like this and get them out in the community, and it's a chance to clean up Decatur," said MacArthur High School junior Devin Fields.
When MacArthur students comforted children at Dove's domestic violence shelter.
Unsplash Photo
Students in the Jobs for America's Graduates program at MacArthur High School wanted to provide some comfort to those children at the Dove Inc. domestic violence shelter. They made soft fleece blankets and yarn octopus toys, and bought toy cars and packs of playing cards.
When St. Teresa physics students learned from Decatur police.
Jim Bowling
Students in Kimber Wilderman's physics class learned about accident reconstruction from Decatur police officers and Macon County prosecutors. They took measurements of vehicles and examined the damage, with guidance from the officers, to learn how those measurements help police determine speed and other factors after an accident.
When French Academy students helped their classmate play violin.
Jim Bowling
Takila Carr wanted to play the violin, but she couldn't grip with the thumb on her right hand, and her fingers wouldn't curl around the bow to brace it and control it. So her fourth-grade classmates at French Academy in Decatur decided to make a class project out of finding a way to help Takila play the violin.
When Dennis School students dreamed up ways to help a reptile friend.
Jim Bowling
Dennis School second-grade teacher Jim Dawson challenged students to design wheelchairs for Lt. Dan the turtle, who had to have two legs amputated. The children researched reptiles and their needs, studied human wheelchairs then each group made a prototype for Dan to try out.
These are just a few of the outstanding moments from Decatur public and private schools. For more great education stories, follow reporter Valerie Wells on Twitter at @modgirlreporter.
1 of 10
When Eisenhower and MacArthur students got great experience through internships.
John Reidy
The Decatur School District internship program debuted in 2015, with the idea for students to do real work and explore career areas. This year, 40 businesses offered to host interns. Students who apply for an internship choose where they'd like to work, and of the 40, 25 were chosen by the 46 students in the program.
When Holy Family students shaved their heads in solidarity.
Herald & Review File Photo
When fifth grader Adam Carter was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma and began chemotherapy, he decided to shave his head when his hair began falling out. He wasn't alone: One by one, a number of his friends followed suit.
When the ducks at Brush College School got some special attention.
Herald & Review File Photo
In 2007, two mother ducks were raising their flock of 24, and Principal Joe Smith took care of them. Smith arrived at school as early as 5 a.m. to put out food, clean up droppings and refill the two wading pools he bought for the ducks.
When a Durfee Magnet School teacher thought outside of the box for seating.
Herald & Review File Photo
Durfee Magnet School teacher Morgan Rufty received a grant to buy exercise balls for every child in her classroom to use instead of chairs. The balls delighted the kids, and research suggests that sitting on them could improve retention and concentration.
When Christmas came early for every child at French Academy.
Herald & Review File Photo
In December 2014, Principal Julie Fane organized her Facebook friends, Heartland Community Church and others to buy Christmas presents for all 294 students at the school. The kids didn't even know they'd provided wish lists through an innocent writing assignment: If you had $20, what would you spend it on?
When student volunteers pitched in to clean up neighborhoods.
Herald & Review File Photo
MacArthur, Eisenhower and St. Teresa high schools fanned out into neighborhoods to pick up trash as part of a 2016 cooperative event between Beautify Decatur and the city of Decatur. "I just feel like it's a way to get students involved who don't usually do stuff like this and get them out in the community, and it's a chance to clean up Decatur," said MacArthur High School junior Devin Fields.
When MacArthur students comforted children at Dove's domestic violence shelter.
Unsplash Photo
Students in the Jobs for America's Graduates program at MacArthur High School wanted to provide some comfort to those children at the Dove Inc. domestic violence shelter. They made soft fleece blankets and yarn octopus toys, and bought toy cars and packs of playing cards.
When St. Teresa physics students learned from Decatur police.
Jim Bowling
Students in Kimber Wilderman's physics class learned about accident reconstruction from Decatur police officers and Macon County prosecutors. They took measurements of vehicles and examined the damage, with guidance from the officers, to learn how those measurements help police determine speed and other factors after an accident.
When French Academy students helped their classmate play violin.
Jim Bowling
Takila Carr wanted to play the violin, but she couldn't grip with the thumb on her right hand, and her fingers wouldn't curl around the bow to brace it and control it. So her fourth-grade classmates at French Academy in Decatur decided to make a class project out of finding a way to help Takila play the violin.
When Dennis School students dreamed up ways to help a reptile friend.
Jim Bowling
Dennis School second-grade teacher Jim Dawson challenged students to design wheelchairs for Lt. Dan the turtle, who had to have two legs amputated. The children researched reptiles and their needs, studied human wheelchairs then each group made a prototype for Dan to try out.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Refer
INSIDE: Dennis School advocates ask board for new building plan. A4