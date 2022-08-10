Dan Oakes reflects on his time spent on the Decatur school board

DECATUR — Dan Oakes originally ran for the school board because his eldest daughter, Principal Sarah Knuppel of Pershing Early Learning Center, was entering kindergarten. He went to a school board meeting and hardly anyone was there.

“(I thought) only six people are here and we're talking about their kids' future?” Oakes said. “It kind of lit the fuse.”

After serving seven consecutive terms on the board, Oakes announced on Tuesday that he is retiring and moving to Florida. His last school board meeting will be Aug. 23. He was first elected in 1991 and served one four-year term before losing re-election to Jeffrey Perkins. He was elected again in 1998 and has served continuously since.

He made the announcement to his fellow board members during the executive session at the Aug. 9 board meeting and the news did not become public until a news release was sent out by the district after the meeting was over. In the open session that followed the executive session, the board reviewed its policy regarding the filling of board vacancies without any mention of the news Oakes had previously shared with them.

Vice President Andrew Taylor will serve as president of the board after Oakes' departure and the board will do without a vice president until after the spring elections, when new board members will be seated and the board will choose new officers.

School board members do not receive any pay and it's a demanding position, Oakes said. It's not just two meetings a month. It's committee meetings and contract negotiations and meeting with the superintendent and reading long board packets, that can sometimes run to 500 pages, so the board member is prepared to vote on agenda items.

“And if you don't do it, how can you possibly vote or interact on anything?” Oakes said.

Oakes leaves the board in a time of turmoil in the district, with controversy over plans to build a new Dennis School that had been in the works for months before it was shared with the community. The plan, to buy Lincoln Park in the west end, had to be scrapped when the Decatur Park District declined to sell the park to the school district. The board is looking at other options both for Dennis and for American Dreamer STEM Academy, whose renovations were put on hold in May due to, the board said, escalating costs of materials that more than tripled the expected cost.

At present, the board is considering using the district's COVID relief funds to build a new building for American Dreamer on the site of the former Oak Grove School. That building was closed last year and demolished. The district had been granted permission to use COVID relief funds for a new Dennis, so changing the plan will require re-applying for permission to build a new American Dreamer, if that is the decision. As yet, no decision has been made, only discussed. With no alternate site for a new Dennis School available in the west end, the board members have said, a new building for Dennis will have to be put on hold for now.

Oakes is no stranger to controversy or difficult decisions. During his tenure, the school district has gone through several significant changes. He had been on the board only a short time when a fight at a football game between MacArthur and Eisenhower high school resulted in the expulsion of the students involved and the resulting controversy brought the Rev. Jesse Jackson to town, with national news coverage.

But there have been good times, too.

“When you think back to accomplishments, I think it's great that since I've been on he board, we've graduated 500 plus kids every year over the last 25 to 27 years,” Oakes said. “The fact that we were able to unite the community to (renovate) the two high schools was a big one. The BOLD Plan was a start. It wasn't the whole thing, but it was a start.”

The BOLD Facilities Plan, designed during Fregeau's tenure as superintendent, consolidated Parsons and Stevenson schools into one school at Parsons, Oak Grove and Franklin at Franklin, renamed Franklin Grove, converted Thomas Jefferson Middle School into the Montessori Academy for Peace, and built a new Johns Hill Magnet School, and expanded Dennis School to two campuses in the west end, among other things.

“The community was involved and saw the benefit of that,” Oakes said. “And I've had the opportunity to work with some really fine people, both on the board and district employees.”

Oakes and his wife began looking for a home in Florida in March 2021 and have had a house built for themselves there which is now finished. Closing on the property is at the end of the month, which is why Oakes resigned now instead of finishing his term, which ends in spring 2023.

The board has 60 days to fill the vacancy and is accepting applications from community members. The appointee will finish Oakes' term and, Oakes said, the hope is that the person will run in the spring municipal elections to continue serving.

“President Oakes has been a steady force on the Board for more than 20 years and we appreciate his leadership tremendously,” Clark said. “We wish him nothing but the best as he heads for retirement in Florida.”