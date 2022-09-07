Day of the Dozer set for Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The 18th annual Day of the Dozer will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington.

Kids will have the opportunity to see and ride heavy construction and farming equipment, including dozers and excavators, with a professional operator at their side.

Farming, construction and emergency vehicles will also be on exhibit, as well as the world's largest sandbox and other kid-friendly activities. Food, refreshments and souvenirs will also be available.

Tickets for kids are $6 in advance or $7 at the gate. Admission includes a souvenir hard hat. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Hy-Vee Bloomington, The School Shop, Iron Coyote Park and Stark Excavating. Tickets are not required for adults.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the "Stay 4" Project, a local initiative designed to address the high school dropout crisis and help low-income students that demonstrate the ability to succeed yet are at risk for dropping out.

Visit dayofthedozer.net or contact 309-828-3406 or gplife@stay4.org for more information.