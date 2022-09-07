 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Day of the Dozer set for Saturday

A closer look

Brie Weaver, of Minier, helps her son Sawyer Hoepner, 2, down a stairwell after they toured a John Deere S660 combine on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, during Day of the Dozer at the McLean County Fairgrounds, Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The 18th annual Day of the Dozer will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington.

Kids will have the opportunity to see and ride heavy construction and farming equipment, including dozers and excavators, with a professional operator at their side.

Farming, construction and emergency vehicles will also be on exhibit, as well as the world's largest sandbox and other kid-friendly activities. Food, refreshments and souvenirs will also be available. 

Tickets for kids are $6 in advance or $7 at the gate. Admission includes a souvenir hard hat. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Hy-Vee Bloomington, The School Shop, Iron Coyote Park and Stark Excavating. Tickets are not required for adults.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the "Stay 4" Project, a local initiative designed to address the high school dropout crisis and help low-income students that demonstrate the ability to succeed yet are at risk for dropping out.

Visit dayofthedozer.net or contact 309-828-3406 or gplife@stay4.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

