DeAnn Heck named Superintendent of Distinction

ASSUMPTION – DeAnn Heck, superintendent of Central A&M schools, has been named a Superintendent of Distinction by the Illinois Association of School Administrators.
“I consider it a privilege to be the superintendent at Central A&M. This is truly a family of students, staff and community built on trust, honesty, communication, kindness and compassion,” said Heck, who has been an educator for 37 years and superintendent of Central A&M for seven years. “Central A&M is truly an amazing district.”
During her tenure, Heck has overseen the implementation of the B-3 Parent Educator program with Baby Talk; begun a preschool program; implemented 1:1 technology model for students and staff; upgraded all schools and buildings in the district to wireless; created STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) lab classrooms in all buildings; achieved the highest possible financial standing for several years; and received more than $2.5 million in grants to supplement and maintain programs and structures.
She was presented with the award at a luncheon on May 4. State Superintendent Carmen Ayala was the featured speaker, where 21 IASA regional Superintendents of Distinction were recognized.
