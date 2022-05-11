 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

DeAnn Heck named Superintendent of Distinction

  • 0

ASSUMPTION – DeAnn Heck, superintendent of Central A&M schools, has been named a Superintendent of Distinction by the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

“I consider it a privilege to be the superintendent at Central A&M. This is truly a family of students, staff and community built on trust, honesty, communication, kindness and compassion,” said Heck, who has been an educator for 37 years and superintendent of Central A&M for seven years. “Central A&M is truly an amazing district.”

During her tenure, Heck has overseen the implementation of the B-3 Parent Educator program with Baby Talk; begun a preschool program; implemented 1:1 technology model for students and staff; upgraded all schools and buildings in the district to wireless; created STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) lab classrooms in all buildings; achieved the highest possible financial standing for several years; and received more than $2.5 million in grants to supplement and maintain programs and structures.

People are also reading…

She was presented with the award at a luncheon on May 4. State Superintendent Carmen Ayala was the featured speaker, where 21 IASA regional Superintendents of Distinction were recognized.

Valerie Wells: My favorite stories from 2021

Valerie Wells looks back on her favorite stories from the year 2021. 

Mount Zion Boy Scouts mark Flag Day

Mount Zion Boy Scouts mark Flag Day

My parents taught me the Flag Code and all that is involved in it, including the process to retire a worn-out flag, but I had never seen it do…

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico: Women march to demand justice, answers for disappeared

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News