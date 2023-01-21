 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
EDUCATION
HANDS-ON SKILLS

Decatur 4-H conference teaches kids agriculture, life skills

Students spend Saturday at Decatur 4-H conference

  • 0

Members of Illinois' State Livestock Ambassador Team Sarah Paige Tarr, left, and Lauren Mohr, right, discuss why the University of Illinois Extension Office's biannual 4-H Junior Livestock Conference will benefit young attendees.

DECATUR — Wool judging. Cattle breeding. Halter making. 

For over 100 middle schoolers from across the state, these hands-on demonstrations were an ideal way to spend the weekend. 

Around 115 middle school-aged 4-H members from DeKalb all the way down to Massac County gathered at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel on Saturday morning for the start of the University of Illinois Extension’s two-day 4-H Junior Livestock Conference. 

Students gather for youth livestock conference

Students take a break for lunch at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel during the University of Illinois Extension’s two-day 4-H Junior Livestock Conference on Saturday.

The young leaders who helped bring the conference to life said it’s a chance for kids in attendance to learn about agriculture — and to develop skills that could last a lifetime. 

“You learn skills, I would say, specific to those leadership qualities. But sometimes you don't even realize how much better you're getting at those things because you're doing it while you're focused on something that you're passionate about,” said Travis Wilke, a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign senior from Olney. “So even though today kids are getting teamwork and communication skills, they're not really thinking about that. They're thinking about learning about their livestock species.” 

People are also reading…

Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett left strong ag legacy in short life

“I love to advocate for the industry,” said Kadie Pierson, a sophomore at Lake Land College originally from Louisville, Illinois. “This is my way to do that, in a way, through 4-H. To advocate and to give these students educational opportunities, but in a fun way.” 

4-H members halter making practice

A halter making station at the University of Illinois Extension Office's biannual 4-H Junior Livestock Conference.

Wilke and Pierson are members of the extension office’s State Livestock Ambassadors Team, composed mostly of college students from across the state, which has been planning and preparing for the biannual conference since June. 

The livestock ambassadors were in charge of preparing and teaching the conference’s various workshops, which covered livestock judging, veterinary technology, food quality, marketing and more.  

4-H members learn wool judging techniques

Members of Illinois' State Livestock Ambassador Team Sarah Paige Tarr and Lauren Mohr (center left and right) teach guests about wool judging during the University of Illinois Extension Office's biannual 4-H Junior Livestock Conference. 

First held in 2016, registration for the conference “fills up really fast,” said Dan Jennings, state livestock specialist for 4-H at the University of Illinois. 

“We do a lot of hands-on simulations where the kids glove up and they, you know, they get the meat,” he said. 

Indeed, one workshop allowed participants to put on gloves and organize and analyze cuts of pork meat as if they were in a butcher shop. 

Livestock evaluation practice at 4-H conference

Illinois Livestock Ambassador Team member Katelyn Engel helps students learn about livestock evaluation during a hands-on demonstration at the University of Illinois Extension Office's biannual 4-H Junior Livestock Conference. 

But Jennings said meat and livestock are far from 4-H’s only focuses. 

“It used to be like ‘cows and plows,’ everybody thought, and that was probably true in the '30s,” he said. “Now it's more evenly distributed. We're in inner cities and urban areas, even our livestock and our agriculture stuff.” 

For Sarah Paige Tarr, a senior at Oklahoma State University and a member of the extension office’s Livestock Ambassadors Team, 4-H helped her find her voice — literally. 

“When I was little, I didn't talk. I didn't speak until I was about 5 years old,” Tarr said.

Breeding and genetics demo at livestock conference

Travis Wilke, a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign senior from Olney, helps demonstrate a cattle breeding and genetics exhibit at the University of Illinois Extension Office's biannual 4-H Junior Livestock Conference.

But being involved in 4-H helped her develop people skills that made talking and communicating easier. Later, events like judging and its oral reasoning component pushed Tarr even further out of her comfort zone. 

“One, it helped me be able to actually speak, but (also) actually be able to comfortably get up and talk in front of people and be confident in my decisions,” she said. 

4-H wool judging station

Bundles of wool await judging from middle school 4-H participants at the University of Illinois Extension Office's biannual 4-H Junior Livestock Conference.  

4-H offers programming related to anything from visual and heritage arts to computers and welding, Jennings said. The only limit is what participants can imagine for themselves.  

“As far as numbers of projects out there, you know, there's just tons of them,” he said. “You can do about anything you think you want to do. We can find a category for it in 4-H.”

PHOTOS: 4-H Showcase at Richland Community Colllege

1 of 14

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News