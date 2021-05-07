Decatur administrators remember their favorite teachers

DECATUR — The National Parent-Teacher Association designates May 3-7 as Teacher Appreciation Week. The Herald & Review asked Decatur Public Schools administrators to remember their favorite teacher.
Anthony Mansur, principal, Stevenson School: "My favorite teacher was actually a DPS teacher. I went to French Academy for kindergarten and first grade and her name was Susie Bean. I just remember how nice and welcoming she was and she was definitely old school and by the book, but we respected each other, and she really cared about the kids and helped us realize how important education is. She was my kindergarten teacher and it's funny I remember her as vividly as I do."
Paul Fregeau, superintendent: "A high school social studies teacher named Mr. Dodge. Back then we didn't know teachers' first names, so he was just Mr. Dodge. He always involved you in the learning and made it relevant. We did a lot of simulations (like) The Oregon Trail and the stock market, and I still remember them today because we were involved in the learning and never knew what the outcome was going to be. It depended on the decisions you made as a student. It was really authentic learning, and he made it fun. I became a social studies teacher because of teachers like him. I said I want to do that for my students. I did the stock market simulation and the Oregon Trail when I was teaching social studies. He made a difference and made it interesting to come to school and that's what I remember. Manteno, Ill. high school social studies teacher."
Dan Lynch, principal, Dennis School: "Gretchen Gerlach. She was my seventh and eighth grade language arts teacher at Mayo Middle School in Paris (Ill.). I think it was just, as a kid raised by mom, an only child who didn't have much growing up and she saw something in me I didn't even see in myself. She made an effort to take the time to provide me, not only a great education, but leadership opportunities. She was the student council sponsor and she pushed and encouraged and just kind of invested in me and honestly, other than maybe one high school teacher, no one else had. That's what motivates me, investing time in kids, especially those who haven't been seen before, and recognizing those hidden talents.
"We talk a lot here (at Dennis) about loving kids first and then teaching them and that's what she did. I think if you talk to educators, 99% of the time, there's that one person, someone in education in their lives that inspired them to go into this crazy passion that we have."
Mary Anderson, principal, Montessori Academy for Peace: "My favorite teacher was kindergarten, Mrs. Nixon at Lincoln in East Moline. I was 4 years old and the thing I liked most was art and craft project every day. (At that time, the cutoff date by which a child had to be 5 years old for kindergarten was Dec. 1, rather than Sept. 1 as it is now). The first day of school, we made gingerbread men and we got to decorate them and everybody got to take theirs home but me. I thought she was mad at me or I was bad, but later I found out it was the best one and that's why she kept it.
"After that, I went to Catholic school the rest of my days, but I loved public school kindergarten. Back in those days, Catholic schools didn't offer kindergarten and preschool was unheard of, so if you wanted to have your child attend kindergarten, they had to go to public school that year. My mom let me go. I loved it. It was fun and there were Salerno butter cookies for snacks."
Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning: "My favorite teacher was Mr. David Bender, my high school chemistry teacher. He was an intelligent, tall, smooth black man that not only taught me chemistry but he taught me about life. I live by his life lessons to this day as he would often say 'there’s no reason to be loud or flashy when you have self-confidence.' Mr. Bender wore a suit every day. I set my goals off of the impression Mr. Bender left on me. I wanted to acquire a job that would afford me the opportunity to buy suits like Mr. Bender. I still talk to Mr. Bender to this day. He now resides in Palm Springs, California. I am forever grateful for Mr. David Bender."
