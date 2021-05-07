Decatur administrators remember their favorite teachers

Dan Lynch, principal, Dennis School: "Gretchen Gerlach. She was my seventh and eighth grade language arts teacher at Mayo Middle School in Paris (Ill.). I think it was just, as a kid raised by mom, an only child who didn't have much growing up and she saw something in me I didn't even see in myself. She made an effort to take the time to provide me, not only a great education, but leadership opportunities. She was the student council sponsor and she pushed and encouraged and just kind of invested in me and honestly, other than maybe one high school teacher, no one else had. That's what motivates me, investing time in kids, especially those who haven't been seen before, and recognizing those hidden talents.

"We talk a lot here (at Dennis) about loving kids first and then teaching them and that's what she did. I think if you talk to educators, 99% of the time, there's that one person, someone in education in their lives that inspired them to go into this crazy passion that we have."