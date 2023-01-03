 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Andreas Ag Academy Alumni group to hold trivia night fundraiser

DECATUR — Alumni chapters of FFA can make a real difference for the young people who are current members.

Rebecca Merrill, who teaches at the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy in Decatur Public Schools, had the idea to organize an alumni chapter which was chartered in November.

“There were many, many conversations, Zoom calls, and text threads that lead to the logistical planning of launching the alumni chapter and in late November the Decatur Andreas FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter was born,” Merrill said. “Being a primarily young alumni group, it was important that there was an option to include supporters such as community members, donors, and even parents to be a part of the alumni chapter. An alumni chapter can move many mountains with various individuals from different backgrounds.”

Their first public event is planned for Friday, Jan. 6, at the Decatur Club, where they will hold a trivia night and pork raffle. Teams of eight can sign up through the Decatur Andreas FFA Alumni & Supporters Facebook page, where there's a link to fill out the registration. Cost is $20 per person. Trivia competition will begin at 5:30 p.m. Pork raffle tickets will be available at the event, with winners chosen during breaks in the trivia games. Teams can also register at the door, as long as they notify organizers in advance. Contact Rebecca Merrill: rmmerrill@dps61.org, Delia Jackson: dsjackson@dps61.org, or Scott Davidson: sdavidson@dps61.org.

The top three teams will win prizes. Appetizers will be available and proceeds will support the Decatur FFA chapters.

“There are many goals that can be associated with the program itself and there are a few that generally most alumni chapters can stick true to,” Merrill said. “One being creating fun events, like our trivia night, to add funds to their own alumni account that then can be distributed in the forms of scholarships for current FFA members, official FFA dress funds, and other various FFA activity expenditures.”

With the members of the alumni chapter now in college, she said, the idea of holding the trivia night while they were all home for winter break seemed a good one.

"It is exciting to have the opportunity to continue my connection with the FFA now that I'm no longer a member, and have the ability to support the program that provided me with such an incredible experience," said Marie Shaffer, one of the alumni. "The Andreas Ag Academy opened the doors to the path I'm on currently and I look forward to seeing how current students will be impacted as well. I hope that the alumni chapter will allow a network of individuals to stay connected in support of one another as we all go in different directions. Most importantly, I hope to be a tool and encouragement to the Decatur FFA chapters."

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

