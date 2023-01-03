Decatur Andreas Ag Academy Alumni group to hold trivia night fundraiser

DECATUR — Alumni chapters of FFA can make a real difference for the young people who are current members.

Rebecca Merrill, who teaches at the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy in Decatur Public Schools, had the idea to organize an alumni chapter which was chartered in November.

“There were many, many conversations, Zoom calls, and text threads that lead to the logistical planning of launching the alumni chapter and in late November the Decatur Andreas FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter was born,” Merrill said. “Being a primarily young alumni group, it was important that there was an option to include supporters such as community members, donors, and even parents to be a part of the alumni chapter. An alumni chapter can move many mountains with various individuals from different backgrounds.”

The top three teams will win prizes. Appetizers will be available and proceeds will support the Decatur FFA chapters.

“There are many goals that can be associated with the program itself and there are a few that generally most alumni chapters can stick true to,” Merrill said. “One being creating fun events, like our trivia night, to add funds to their own alumni account that then can be distributed in the forms of scholarships for current FFA members, official FFA dress funds, and other various FFA activity expenditures.”

With the members of the alumni chapter now in college, she said, the idea of holding the trivia night while they were all home for winter break seemed a good one.

"It is exciting to have the opportunity to continue my connection with the FFA now that I'm no longer a member, and have the ability to support the program that provided me with such an incredible experience," said Marie Shaffer, one of the alumni. "The Andreas Ag Academy opened the doors to the path I'm on currently and I look forward to seeing how current students will be impacted as well. I hope that the alumni chapter will allow a network of individuals to stay connected in support of one another as we all go in different directions. Most importantly, I hope to be a tool and encouragement to the Decatur FFA chapters."

Close 1 of 10 secondary Maroa-Forsyth FFA members Ashton Williams, left, and Braylee Finck react to a video that was intended to be funny from a presenter during the Farm Credit Illinois farm safety expert presentations at the Maroa-Forsyth High School Ag Shop Thursday morning. greenhouse4 Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Britney Cowan has done substantial work to raise money for the construction of the new greenhouse at Sangamon Valley High School. Kyle Parish, left, and Connor Fryman are among students who have also done fundraising work for the project. 101016-dec-biz-fieldmeals2 Members of the Central A&M FFA prepare over 100 meals to be delivered to local farmers. rauner pic Gov. Bruce Rauner takes a selfie with Central A&M FFA members, from left, Rebekah Nash, Alaina Burgener, Salena Sloan and Kayla Brooks, while visiting the DuPont Pioneer exhibit. sign pic Maroa-Forsyth High School FFA adviser Cassie Crouch, second on right, arranges the chapter for a photo with Farm Credit Illinois sales and service specialist Sara Foley, far right, to commemorate the new Welcome to Maroa sign. Calves Sullivan FFA members Devin Warren, left, and Jon Gavin share information about calves with third grade students during the Moultrie County Farm Bureau farm tour at Mike Reedy’s farm near Lovington Friday March 27, 2015. Southern Illinois cattle producers are facing a threat from vultures that swoop down and prey on calves. Roarke_Kendra Baum School student Kendra Roarke feeds a goat while students visited with live animals monitored by the Mount Zion FFA on Tuesday morning during the Macon County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Agucation event at Richland Community College . Sangamon Valley FFA 2012: From left, Sangamon Valley FFA members Rob Johnson and Mark Shingleton hand out pork burger lunches to farmer Jake Miller as part of the Farm Credit Services of Illinois Harvest Lunch Tour at the Niantic grain elevator. Elise Krause 2007: French Academy student Jessica Hill and her classmate Natasha Boettger pet a 9 month old cow held by Cerro Gordo FFA member Elise Krause during one of their stops at the Macon County Farm Bureau's Ag-U-cation program at Richland Community College on Monday. Briscoe, Ferguson and Guiot 2005: From left, Nicole Ferguson, Aaron Guiot and Chancy Briscoe laugh during competition Tuesday of "Horse Bowl," an academic competition similar to "Scholastic Bowl." Briscoe will be competing nationally. 7.5.05 horse club FFA 1 of 10 secondary Maroa-Forsyth FFA members Ashton Williams, left, and Braylee Finck react to a video that was intended to be funny from a presenter during the Farm Credit Illinois farm safety expert presentations at the Maroa-Forsyth High School Ag Shop Thursday morning. greenhouse4 Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Britney Cowan has done substantial work to raise money for the construction of the new greenhouse at Sangamon Valley High School. Kyle Parish, left, and Connor Fryman are among students who have also done fundraising work for the project. 101016-dec-biz-fieldmeals2 Members of the Central A&M FFA prepare over 100 meals to be delivered to local farmers. rauner pic Gov. Bruce Rauner takes a selfie with Central A&M FFA members, from left, Rebekah Nash, Alaina Burgener, Salena Sloan and Kayla Brooks, while visiting the DuPont Pioneer exhibit. sign pic Maroa-Forsyth High School FFA adviser Cassie Crouch, second on right, arranges the chapter for a photo with Farm Credit Illinois sales and service specialist Sara Foley, far right, to commemorate the new Welcome to Maroa sign. Calves Sullivan FFA members Devin Warren, left, and Jon Gavin share information about calves with third grade students during the Moultrie County Farm Bureau farm tour at Mike Reedy’s farm near Lovington Friday March 27, 2015. Southern Illinois cattle producers are facing a threat from vultures that swoop down and prey on calves. Roarke_Kendra Baum School student Kendra Roarke feeds a goat while students visited with live animals monitored by the Mount Zion FFA on Tuesday morning during the Macon County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Agucation event at Richland Community College . Sangamon Valley FFA 2012: From left, Sangamon Valley FFA members Rob Johnson and Mark Shingleton hand out pork burger lunches to farmer Jake Miller as part of the Farm Credit Services of Illinois Harvest Lunch Tour at the Niantic grain elevator. Elise Krause 2007: French Academy student Jessica Hill and her classmate Natasha Boettger pet a 9 month old cow held by Cerro Gordo FFA member Elise Krause during one of their stops at the Macon County Farm Bureau's Ag-U-cation program at Richland Community College on Monday. Briscoe, Ferguson and Guiot 2005: From left, Nicole Ferguson, Aaron Guiot and Chancy Briscoe laugh during competition Tuesday of "Horse Bowl," an academic competition similar to "Scholastic Bowl." Briscoe will be competing nationally. 7.5.05 horse club