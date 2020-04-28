Decatur Aramark workers adjust to new food distribution method

Jenny Miller, whose station is Eisenhower, agreed.

"I stand out here and cry almost every day," Miller said.

They miss their regular schedules, and seeing the students in person. Though they're working every day, prepping and packaging and handing out meals, they're not getting as many hours on the clock, either, Miller said. Even losing a couple of hours a day is a hit to the paycheck that hurts.

"They don't complain," Miller said, referring to her team. "They're out here every day."

Most meals are picked up by parents so they rarely get to see the students. And a new issue is rearing its head: difficulties with suppliers. With some meat-packing houses closed, for example, chicken is harder to get. The foods are normally cooked before they're packed, so families can just warm things up at home, but hamburgers started arriving raw, so Aramark is not including hamburgers in the food bags any longer. Miller said she wants to provide the kids with a variety of foods instead of the same sandwiches every day.

"It's definitely exhausting," she said.