Decatur Aramark workers adjust to new food distribution method

DECATUR — Aramark workers are doing their best to have some fun with their completely changed workday.
One day, Breanna Lynch dressed in a dinosaur costume at Eisenhower High School and danced by the street. Her tail kept getting in her way.
"Every time I bent over to grab it," she said, demonstrating, "it flew up over my back."
Decatur Public Schools, like other public school districts, distributes breakfast and lunch to students on school days through Aramark, the district's food service contractor. Employees of Aramark work every day to prepare and pack the meals, which are distributed on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 to 10 a.m. at Eisenhower and MacArthur High Schools, Hope Academy and Stephen Decatur Middle School, and 10:30 am. to noon at French Academy, South Shores, Muffley and Parsons. Students receive three days' worth of meals on Tuesdays and two on Fridays.
However, along with fun are some emotional moments. Barb Hunter, who hands out meals at Stephen Decatur, said she still gets choked up when she thinks of what one parent told her.
"She said, 'I can handle dinner, but I can't manage breakfast and lunch every day, too,' " Hunter said.
Jenny Miller, whose station is Eisenhower, agreed.
"I stand out here and cry almost every day," Miller said.
They miss their regular schedules, and seeing the students in person. Though they're working every day, prepping and packaging and handing out meals, they're not getting as many hours on the clock, either, Miller said. Even losing a couple of hours a day is a hit to the paycheck that hurts.
"They don't complain," Miller said, referring to her team. "They're out here every day."
Most meals are picked up by parents so they rarely get to see the students. And a new issue is rearing its head: difficulties with suppliers. With some meat-packing houses closed, for example, chicken is harder to get. The foods are normally cooked before they're packed, so families can just warm things up at home, but hamburgers started arriving raw, so Aramark is not including hamburgers in the food bags any longer. Miller said she wants to provide the kids with a variety of foods instead of the same sandwiches every day.
"It's definitely exhausting," she said.
Bags include fruits and vegetables, which are packaged in individual servings, and for her team to make enough for both MacArthur and Eisenhower, for example, they pack up 2,100 bags of vegetables for one day's meals. They make 375 bags for MacArthur and 325 for Eisenhower daily. It takes about four hours to package lunches and two for breakfasts. Thanks to social distancing requirements, fewer people can work in the kitchen at a time.
What keeps them all going, Miller said, is how much people appreciate the food during a trying time.
"It's an emotional roller coaster," she said. "It's emotionally draining. But we pick ourselves back up and work on. We gotta do what we gotta do."
