1979: It's string along with the Decatur Area Arts Council in a summer program designed to widen the appreciation of string instruments. Here from left, Clarissa Staley, 5, and Chelsea Waller, 5, watch Joanne May play the violin.
1972: This is the front view of the new Arts and Crafts Center, 3905 W. Main St., at Scovill Golf Course.
H&R file photo
Pilot program
1977: Everyone is hard at work in the arts and crafts session in Blue Mound. Jennifer Johnson, in the background, offers some help
H&R file photo
poster advertisement
1978: Posters in the Decatur Public Transit system buses are part of the fundraising effort.
H&R file photo
Violin pointers
1979: It's string along with the Decatur Area Arts Council in a summer program designed to widen the appreciation of string instruments. Here from left, Clarissa Staley, 5, and Chelsea Waller, 5, watch Joanne May play the violin.
H&R file photo
Fun with clay
1979: Seniors have fun while expressing their ideas in clay.
H&R file photo
185 N. Fairview Ave.
1980: Decatur Area Arts Council office, 185 N. Fairview Ave.
H&R file photo
On My Time winners
1982: On My Own Time winning entries include a sculpture by Tibor Baron, black and white photograph by Gerald DiGiampaolo and oil painting by Ann Adams.
H&R file photo
Fine art auction
1994: James Brenz, benefit auctions auctioneer, gives background information on the works and artist for two paintings up for bid at the Fine Art Auction held at the Decatur Club.
H&R file photo
Dance class
1985: F. Dawn Preuss leads fourth-graders in a dance, a program the Arts Council sponsored in 1985.
H&R file photo
Jig saw piece painting
1999: Dennis School fifth-graders carry 4-by-8-foot piece of painted plywood as part of an art project by all fifth grade classes in Decatur. The total piece is 144-feet long by four feet high.
H&R file photo
Susan Smith
2001: Susan Smith, executive director of Decatur Area Arts Council, shows off a decorated park bench.
H&R file photo
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter